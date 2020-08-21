Lions Starting Offensive Line Beginning to Take Shape

One of the units that many supporters of the Detroit Lions are paying attention to is the offensive line.

With the departure of Graham Glasgow, his replacement has become the source of significant questions by those curious of the team's plans.

Rookie Jonah Jackson has been impressive the first week of training camp and has seen significant first-team reps at the right guard position.

Who has been playing opposite him in the first week of training camp?

Detroit's first-team offensive line has been consistent for the past couple of practices.

Joe Dahl has been stationed at left guard alongside Taylor Decker. Frank Ragnow continues to earn high praise from his coaches for the progress he has made playing center. Jackson has been stationed at right guard alongside newly acquired right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

In 2019, Dahl started 13 games before being put on injured reserve for the final three contests with back and knee ailments.

He was able to beat out rotational guard Kenny Wiggins for the starting left guard spot last year in training camp and showcased why he deserved the job throughout the entirety of the 2019 campaign.

He only allowed just three sacks, and according to Pro Football Focus, graded out as the 26th-best guard.

Head coach Matt Patricia was still hesitant Friday to proclaim Jackson the starter just yet.

"I don’t think anything is solidified," Patricia said. I think that’s a hard word for it, but maybe definitely ‘extended look,’ -- that’s probably good. One of the things you have to look at though is Beau Benzschawel was repping in and out a little bit at practice, and kind of pulled off some of his reps and same thing with Joe Dahl. Kenny (Wiggins) and Oday (Aboushi) were actually playing on the left a little bit more, if you saw that a little bit. Logan (Stenberg) was taking more center snaps too. So it may have looked that way, that there was just more reps on the right for Jonah, but it was really probably because of the rotation was flipped to the other side."

Stenberg has struggled early this week and does not appear ready to handle the vast responsibilities awaiting a member of the offensive line.

Make no mistake, Detroit will still be implementing a rotation along the offensive line -- but there are now signs beginning to point to who will be starting come the first game against the Chicago Bears.