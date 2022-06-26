Lions Have Not Had Winning Season Since 2017

The Detroit Lions finished with a record of 9-7 back in 2017.

As a result, one of Detroit's winningest head coaches in the modern era was shown the door, ushering in an era of last place finishes and losing seasons.

According to NFL.com columnist Jim Trotter, Detroit is poised to win five more regular season games in 2022 than they did in 2021.

In Dan Campbell's first season at the helm, the team only won three games.

Trotter is predicting the team to make a turnaround of five games in his second campaign.

"Dan Campbell instilled a culture of competitive character in his first season, meaning the Lions continued to play hard even when there was nothing to play for. That might sound like a cliché, but it's proven to be the foundation on which turnarounds are built," Trotter wrote.

Trotter continued, "Another is solid quarterback play, which, to the uninformed, is something the Lions got from Jared Goff over his final five starts, when he threw for 11 touchdowns against two interceptions and had a 107.1 passer rating. His performance caused Detroit to go from thinking about possible replacements at the position to passing on the opportunity to pursue someone through trade, free agency or the draft."

Among the keys for success in 2022 is the play of the veteran signal-caller.

If Goff can build off of the end of the season, Detroit should be able to be on the positive end of the scoreboard in most close games.

The defense has been upgraded with the addition of young pass rushers and a defensive backs via the draft.

"The Lions have not had a winning season since 2017, but don't be shocked if they make a run at ending that streak."