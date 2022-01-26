Lions Listed as Potential Landing Spot for WR Allen Robinson

Read more on the Detroit Lions being a potential landing spot for Chicago Bears wideout Allen Robinson this offseason.

The Detroit Lions are looking for a No. 1 caliber wideout to pair with rookie standout Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Could it come in the form of Detroit native and Chicago Bears wideout Allen Robinson?

Robinson, who will be 29 years old during the 2022 season, is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's High School product, who was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, joined the Bears as a free agent in 2018.

In the 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver's first three seasons in the Windy City, he averaged 85 receptions, 1,050 yards and six touchdowns a year.

He experienced a significant drop-off in 2021, playing in just 12 games (11 starts) and recording 38 receptions for 410 yards and a lone touchdown.

On top of enduring a career-worst season, the Penn State product battled a hamstring injury and a bout with COVID-19 during the course of the campaign.

Robinson is due for a bounce-back year, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes that it could come with the wideout's hometown team, the Lions.

Philip G. Pavely, USA TODAY Sports

Knox listed Detroit as one of eight possible landing spots for the one-time Pro Bowler.

As Knox writes,

"In Detroit, Robinson could benefit from playing opposite budding star Amon-Ra St. Brown. The USC product didn't break out until late in the 2021 season, but he broke out in a big way. St. Brown caught at least eight passes in each of his final six games and finished his rookie season with 90 catches for 912 yards and five touchdowns. He is likely to earn plenty of defensive attention moving forward, which would afford Robinson regular one-on-one coverage opportunities if he were to join Detroit. The Lions could use a potent perimeter receiver opposite St. Brown. While the rookie was dangerous this season, the Lions ranked only 24th in net yards per pass attempt. No other wideout topped 600 receiving yards for Detroit."

Robinson would be a perfect complement to St. Brown, who does his best work in the slot.

If Robinson can look past the fact that the Lions are a rebuilding squad, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes should certainly entertain the idea of inking him to a contract this offseason.