Five Takeaways from Detroit Lions 19-17 Loss to Baltimore Ravens

The Detroit Lions lose in shocking fashion to fall to 0-3.

Patience is a surely a virtue.

66-yards.

If you are a supporter of the Detroit Lions, then you have watched this game quite possibly three to four dozen times.

A team comes to Ford Field off of a big win only to perform at a substandard level.

For the Baltimore Ravens, they were only required to play a mediocre game to leave Ford Field with the victory.

The unfortunate part of having a young roster is patiently waiting for the talent to shine on a weekly basis.

Head coach Dan Campbell has expressed often in the first few weeks of the season that his 2021 roster only has a razor thin margin of error.

But each contest presents it's own little snap shot of where a team is. For Detroit's organization, the Week 3 loss in 2021 will surely never be forgotten.

Nobody will forget where they were when kicker Justin Tucker made NFL history.

A 36-yard gain with only seven seconds remaining gave the Ravens and Lamar Jackson one last opportunity.

And then it happened.

Longest in NFL history.

Here are the five takeaways from the Lions first victory of the 2021 season.

Team never quits

At least this edition of the Lions has competed until the final whistle blows.

No matter the circumstance, the team made plays, including making it a contest against the Ravens.

Despite being heavily criticized, quarterback Jared Goff seems to play his best for Detroit when the moment calls for it most.

After being shutout in the first half, Goff remained poised and led the offense on three quality drives in the second half.

More importantly, the offense avoided the crushing turnover that plagued them the first couple of weeks.

The defense, which has been heavily criticized came up with the critical plays, including from Charles Harris on the Ravens final drive.

Ford Field finally had the feel of a home stadium, as the home crowd roared on fourth down and 19 late in the game.

Far too many mistakes

A team cannot win many football games playing sloppy and undisciplined.

Early in the season, nearly all supporters have agreed with the aggressiveness displayed by the offense.

Unfortunately, the team could not stop flinching and jumping offsides on fourth down, forcing the Lions to punt.

When the Lions had an opportunity to seize the momentum following a muffed punt in the first half, a rookie error by Jerry Jacobs negated what would have been a momentum boost.

The lapses in coverage in the secondary cannot go unnoticed as well, as Lamar Jackson found wideout Devin Duvernay for a wide open touchdown in the first half.

D'Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson only saving grace for Detroit Lions offense

The Lions offense did not score a point in the first half against the Ravens defense.

Early in the game, Goff struggled to get into any sort of rhythm.

Uncharacteristically, the offense did not heavily involve tight end T.J. Hockenson, as he only had two receptions for 10 yards by the start of the fourth quarter.

Thankfully for Detroit, the adjustment to get their second-year running back D'Andre Swift more involved in the offense paid dividends, as the team marched down the field early in the third-quarter for their opening touchdown.

Dan Campbell must find a way for team to play all 60 minutes

Up until this point, Detroit's new head coach has been given the benefit of the doubt.

His personality makes it easy to support and root for him, but his team needs to execute at a higher level and far more consistently.

No football team is allowed to only play 30 minutes a game.

Detroit has yet to put together a complete performance the first quarter of the season.

With the sheer number of time the team has not spent working together, it is fair to expect improved execution.

Do the Lions have any wide receivers?

The Lions top receiver on Sunday, Kalif Raymond, had less than 30 yards at the nine-minute mark of the fourth quarter.

The team needed to find any avenue possible to feature Quintez Cephus and Amon-Ra St. Brown, but that simply did not come to fruition against the Ravens defense.

The Lions have attempted to incorporate newcomers Trinity Benson and Kha'Darel Hodge, but their contributions have not yet been significant for the Lions offense.

