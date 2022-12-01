Lions Boost Pass Rush in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

Undoubtedly, the Lions have played a better brand of football over the course of the last four weeks.

They’ve gone 3-1 during the aforementioned stretch, and a key component of the team’s recent success has been its improved level of play on defense.

After allowing an average of 32.1 points a game through its first seven contests of the season, Detroit has turned it around on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, since Week 9, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s unit has permitted just 21.3 points a game.

Despite the recent strides the defense has made, though, it is still in major need of help (and at several positions). And, one way in which Detroit general manager Brad Holmes could build up this side of the ball is through the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Lions presently possess two first-round picks in next year’s draft: the No. 3 overall selection (courtesy of the team’s trade of Matthew Stafford to the L.A. Rams two offseasons ago) and the No. 13 overall pick.

And, at No. 3 overall, there’s a chance the best pass rusher and best all-around defensive prospect in the draft class will still be available: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr. I believe he will be -- with my projection of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to the Houston Texans at No. 1 overall and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter to the Chicago Bears at No. 2 -- and Holmes & Co. do the right thing and snatch Anderson up with the pick.

Gary Cosby Jr., USA TODAY Sports

Anderson, who led the nation with 17.5 sacks a season ago and has 10 sacks this year, would provide a huge upgrade to a Detroit defense that is tied with the N.Y. Giants for 26th in sacks per game in 2022 (1.8 sacks/game).

Then, with the 13th overall pick, I have the Lions getting additional defensive help and drafting Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson. Simpson, who has the ability to succeed in coverage and as a blitzer and run stopper, has produced 65 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles so far this year.

Simpson, if drafted, and current Detroit rookie standout Malcolm Rodriguez would have the chance to form a formidable duo at linebacker for years to come.

As NFL Draft Bible writes, “A physical specimen that embodies versatility, Simpson’s usefulness in multiple schemes and athletic traits may place him in the top half of the first round.”

Anderson and Simpson would certainly both be welcomed additions to a Lions defense that is in dire need of playmakers.