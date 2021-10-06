Why Detroit Lions Must Sign Linebacker Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys made a surprise roster move on Tuesday evening. Read more on why the Detroit Lions must capitalize.

The Detroit Lions must consider any and all avenues to improve their defense.

Against the Chicago Bears, the defensive line was simply unable to consistently pressure rookie quarterback Justin Fields, while the secondary continued to struggle with miscommunication and giving up chunk plays to the opposition's wideouts.

On Tuesday evening, it was reported by ESPN that linebacker Jaylon Smith had been released by the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith's release surprised many, as the 26-year-old linebacker has been healthy and has not missed a single game in his career.

Dallas will be responsible for his base salary of $7.2 million.

According to ESPN, "The team had some trade discussions earlier in the season, according to sources, but a deal never came to fruition. By releasing Smith now, the Cowboys are free from the $9.2 million base salary in 2022 that was currently guaranteed only for injury."

With Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch and Keanu Neal likely ahead of him on the depth chart, Dallas' front office felt comfortable putting Smith on the open market.

No teams were willing to consummate a deal, so the 2016 second-round draft pick is free to sign with any team moving forward.

Detroit's current linebackers unit is in major need of a talent infusion, as Alex Anzalone is currently anchoring the 2021 unit.

Rookie Derrick Barnes is being groomed to become the leader of Detroit's defense, but is still being brought along slowly.

With the departure of veteran Jamie Collins, Jalen Reeves-Maybin has seen increased reps for Aaron Glenn's defense.

Meanwhile, Smith's snap counts have steadily decreased in Dan Quinn's defense, and against the Panthers, he played in only 40 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

Smith earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2019, and has secured 18 tackles in four games in 2021.