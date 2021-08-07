Lions' Offensive Linemen Room Has Makings of a 'Special' Group

Read more on Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley's comments regarding rookie Penei Sewell and the Lions' offensive line.

Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley believes the Lions are "trying to build something special" in their offensive linemen room.

"This room is fun to come to work in every day," Fraley said during media availability at Friday's training camp practice. "Between (Taylor) Decker and Frank (Ragnow), we're a pretty young room, if you really look around the league. Because our oldest guy is Dek and 'Big V' (Halapoulivaati Vaitai). You know, six years in the league, that's young. Frank tries to say that he's an old guy, but he's four years in. I mean, he's young. We're just a young group.

"It's just a fun group. They mesh well. It's a really close group, and it's enjoyable to be around. And, they hold each other accountable, too. They're able to pick each other up, because you know, every day, somebody could be down. But, they're able to get the guy up and ready to go."

The Lions further beefed up the room this offseason by adding former Oregon standout Penei Sewell, via the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 7 overall).

He's expected to be a valuable asset to the O-line right away, and he's already made some solid progress in training camp, according to Fraley.

"We'll see once we get to the live action vs. other opponents, but he's learning every day, he's hungry. He stays hungry, he's a very humble young man," Fraley said about Sewell. "I've had a background with him a little bit, when I was at UCLA (as offensive line coach). So, I've kind of seen him since he's been a high school kid.

"He's progressing well, man. He's working hard. He's got great guys going against him every day, in one-on-ones over there, between Romeo and Julian (Okwara). Everybody that he's going against is definitely testing him and making him better. And, he's making those guys better, as well. And, with Dek (Decker) and those guys, they're definitely working together and communicating well."

Lions place DL Nick Williams on reserve/COVID-19 list

Detroit has added two defensive tackles to its defensive linemen room: Free agents Michael Barnett and P.J. Johnson.

Barnett, a Georgia product, signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted rookie free agent in August 2020, but has yet to play a down of football in the NFL. He spent the season on injured reserved, and was subsequently waived in April.

Johnson was a seventh-round draft pick of the Lions in 2019, out of Arizona. Since being waived by Detroit in August 2019, he has also had stops with the Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers.

But, like Barnett, he has failed to play in an NFL regular season game.

Meanwhile, Williams, who was inked by the Lions to a free-agent deal an offseason ago, has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The 31-year-old suited up for 14 games in his first season in a Detroit uniform, and recorded just 23 total tackles and a sack.

He's expected to compete for playing time this season with the likes of Levi Onwuzurike, Da'Shawn Hand and Michael Brockers.

