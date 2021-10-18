    • October 18, 2021
    Detroit Lions Open as 15-Point Underdogs against Los Angeles Rams

    Detroit Lions are heavy underdogs when they go on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams next week.
    Author:

    One team will be limping into SoFi Stadium next week, while the home team will be looking to improve their record to 6-1. 

    The Detroit Lions, coming off of a 34-11 drubbing at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals, will travel next week to play the 5-1 Los Angeles Rams, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford. 

    Due to the myriad of injuries Dan Campbell's team has dealt with, as 14 players have been placed on injured reserve at some point this season, the Lions have opened as 15-point road underdogs, according to SI Sportsbook.

    After a series of poor performances offensively, Campbell is not ready yet to move on from quarterback Jared Goff. 

    While Campbell will evaluate everything that led to the poor performance against the Bengals, he does not envision switching quarterbacks in the near future. 

    "I don’t feel like we can accurately judge him one way or another. I don’t feel that way yet. Now, I will say this. I feel like he needs to step up more than he has. And I think he needs to help us just like everybody else. I think he’s going to need to put a little bit of weight on his shoulders here and it’s time to step up, make some throws and do some things. But he needs help. He needs help."

