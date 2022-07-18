With training camp quickly approaching, many members of the Detroit Lions are looking to prove themselves.

Detroit enters the 2022 season with several position battles still to be decided. Additionally, there are emerging players all over the roster looking to take the next step and become stars.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is presiding over the team for the second straight season, and has installed a cultural foundation built around toughness and grit. As a result, the roster has been molded in that image.

The current roster, set at 88 players, will be whittled down to 53 at the end of the preseason.

Here are 15 players now to watch heading into training camp, which begins Wednesday, July 27.

QB Jared Goff

The 2022 season is shaping up to be an important one for Detroit’s starting signal-caller. After improving across the 2021 campaign and finishing strong, Goff must now prove himself worthy of being the team’s leader of the future.

If Goff struggles and the Lions endure another losing season, the team could very likely be in the market for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

RB D’Andre Swift

Swift has shown signs of being a top-tier playmaker in his two seasons with the Lions. Now, he’s entering a third year, with a chance to be the team’s featured back.

Swift’s durability will be important to monitor, as he’s yet to play a full season. If he can stay healthy, he could make some serious noise as a key piece of Detroit’s offense.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

What will the breakout rookie do for an encore? After setting the organization’s record for receiving yards by a rookie, St. Brown will play all over the offense.

The addition of DJ Chark takes some of the workload off, but there’s little doubt that St. Brown will be a key cog in whatever new Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson wants to do on offense.

DT Alim McNeill

McNeill received high praise from Campbell during minicamp for his versatility. Initially billed as a traditional nose tackle, the N.C. State product has shown coaches he is capable of playing other spots along the defensive line.

McNeill could be in line to play a bigger role in his second professional season. It was clear during the offseason that coaches are excited about his potential.

DE Aidan Hutchinson

All eyes will be on Detroit’s newest prized rookie when training camp begins. Taken No. 2 overall in this year's draft, Hutchinson will be a prominent topic of conversation throughout the coming weeks.

Development will be everything for the rookie. As a high pick, he will be expected to produce early and often. He could be a game-changer for the Lions’ defense, if everything goes well.

DE Romeo Okwara

While Hutchinson gets acclimated, his defensive end counterpart will be working on continuing his rehab. Okwara’s 2021 season ended in Week 4 with a torn Achilles. He broke out in 2020 and earned a new contract, and the Lions are hoping he will get back to peak performance when he’s ready to go.

RB Jamaal Williams

Williams will battle to be the 1B to Swift’s 1A on the Lions' running backs depth chart, a role that he should have pretty much locked up.

He proved to be reliable in a pinch out of the backfield, and gives the Lions a steady presence. He’s also excellent in the locker room, and brings plenty of energy as part of his outgoing personality that is sure to see some screen time on "Hard Knocks".

CB Jeff Okudah

Many have already labeled the 2020 third overall pick a bust. Yet, Okudah has only played in 10 games across his first two seasons. In 2021, a torn Achilles in the season opener shut him down for the year.

Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

Okudah should be ready to go by the start of the season, and may have a big workload during training camp. There is a role available for the young defensive back when he is healthy and available. Campbell hasn’t given up on Okudah yet, but time may be running out.

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

Another defensive back looking for playing time, Melifonwu is in the process of making the switch from cornerback to safety. Whether he plays safety full time or splits between the two spots like teammate Will Harris remains to be seen.

The second-year player was banged up for most of his rookie season, so he’s still getting his feet wet as a pro. However, the Lions need depth at safety behind starters Tracy Walker III and DeShon Elliott, so Melifonwu’s time could be coming very soon.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Rodriguez is an intriguing rookie. The 2022 sixth-round pick is likely to start the season deep on the depth chart at linebacker while contributing on special teams. Yet, a good showing in training camp could allow him to play his way into a wide-open competition at his position.

LB Derrick Barnes

Speaking of linebackers who could compete for starting spots, Barnes is in a spot very similar to Rodriguez. Heading into his second professional season, the Purdue product needs to take a step forward if he wants to stand out.

Barnes did an adequate job against the run as a rookie, but often was out of position in pass coverage. If he improves in the latter area, the punch he brings as a run-stopper will surely be an asset to the defense.

OT Penei Sewell

After a solid rookie season, Sewell returns to the starting lineup with heightened expectations. The Lions' unit up-front projects to be among the best young groups in the league, and another good year from Sewell will help that turn into a reality.

Sewell struggled with his positioning at time against faster EDGE rushers. Improvement is necessary, but he has a very solid foundation.

WR DJ Chark

The Lions’ prized free-agent acquisition of this past offseason figures to be a downfield threat. He should be one of, if not the top option for Goff.

At 6-foot-4, plus with good speed, Chark will be a weapon that the Lions haven’t had in quite some time.

DE John Cominsky

The Lions made a move to acquire Cominsky off waivers during minicamp. They landed him because they were first on the wire, but reports stated that several other teams tried to get their hands on the 26-year-old defender.

The base of Detroit’s defense seems to be set, but Cominsky could turn some heads.

General manager Brad Holmes saw something in him that forced him to make the move, which could create an interesting scenario if he plays his way on to the roster.

TE Devin Funchess

The former Michigan Wolverines pass-catcher inked a one-year deal to come to Detroit, switching from wide receiver to tight end. He’ll compete for the backup job behind T.J. Hockenson, alongside incumbents Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra.

Funchess had a big year with the Carolina Panthers in 2017, catching 63 passes for 840 yards. However, he hasn’t played in a game since 2019, after opting out in 2020 and spending last season on the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad.

We’ll see if Funchess can regain his old form, as he’s still just 28 years old. This could wind up being an excellent under-the-radar signing if it works out.