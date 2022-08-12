A new season of Detroit Lions football begins with the preseason opener Friday.

The Lions, heading into their second year under head coach Dan Campbell, will take on the Atlanta Falcons at 6:30 Friday at Ford Field. Though the starters will likely get minimal reps, there are still plenty of players to keep an eye out for when the action begins.

Here are 10 players to watch when the Lions take the field for the first time in 2022.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

The rookie will make his professional debut in the preseason opener. As a hometown kid, Hutchinson will likely have plenty of family and friends in attendance for the matchup. He’s been as advertised in training camp, and will get the opportunity to make an impact Friday.

The rookie will play with the starters, but could see even more time with limited depth at his position. Detroit is breaking in a new defense under defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, so fans will get a first look at the role Hutchinson will perform in the new scheme.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

CB Jeff Okudah

Okudah will return to action after missing all but one game in 2021 due to a torn Achilles. The No. 3 overall pick in 2020 has yet to live up to his billing, coming out of Ohio State. Yet, he’s had a solid training camp, ahead of the preseason opener.

He’s currently fighting for a starting spot with Will Harris, so it’s uncertain as to how much he plays Friday. The fact that Okudah is also coming off an injury may limit his snaps in the opener. But, the preseason should give fans a concrete idea of where he’s at heading into an important third year.

WR DJ Chark

Though his playing time on Friday will likely be limited, Chark is an exciting sight for Lions fans. The prized free agent has been nothing short of impressive during training camp, with each diving catch adding to his hype.

The Lions may not target him more than a couple times in their limited reps with the starters, but it will be intriguing to see what happens when he has the ball in his hands. How he impacts the offense will be exciting.

Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

RB Craig Reynolds

The first two spots on the running backs depth chart are set in stone -- D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are the top dogs. Behind those two, though, there’s an ongoing battle for the third spot.

I’m watching Reynolds, because all indications out of camp are that he was working as the third running back. He was the preseason darling last season, but didn’t crack the active roster until later in the season.

Jermar Jefferson, Godwin Igwebuike and Justin Jackson will all also get chances out of the backfield. So, Reynolds will have to make a difference to prove he belongs in the third spot.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

The sixth-round pick out of Oklahoma State is looking more and more like an instant contributor each day he practices. Though labeled undersized, Rodriguez makes up for what he lacks in size with a sense for the football and unmatched physicality.

There’s an open competition to start at the linebacker position. Though Rodriguez was originally thought to be low on the depth chart, he’s been getting first-team reps throughout practice.

If he capitalizes on his opportunities Friday, a rise up the depth chart may be in order.

QB Tim Boyle

Detroit must decide on whether or not it wants to keep two or three quarterbacks. Jared Goff is the unquestioned starter, and will play limited snaps Friday, meaning Boyle and David Blough will get plenty of run.

There may be too much talent on this roster to keep three quarterbacks entering the regular season. This roster crunch puts the pressure on Boyle, who has the physical traits needed in a quarterback, to put distance between himself and Blough.

Last preseason, Boyle was unimpressive, before suffering a thumb injury that landed him on injured reserve. If he can showcase the talent he’s shown in practice at times, the backup spot is his for the taking.

DT Demetrius Taylor

One of the brightest stars of camp has been Taylor, an undrafted rookie from Appalachian State. He’s consistently made his way into the backfield throughout camp, so Friday offers him the opportunity to prove his ability against opponents.

The Lions need defensive line depth. Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike are set to be contributors, if the latter can stay healthy. However, Taylor would be an interesting backup piece, if he can prove he belongs.

TE James Mitchell

Another rookie, Mitchell is making his debut, after being drafted in the fifth round out of Virginia. Part of his fall down draft boards can be attributed to the knee injury he suffered early in the 2021 college season.

He’s fully cleared now, and has looked good in camp. Much like the running back position, there is a battle for the backup tight end spot. Mitchell will get to make his first impression to a larger audience Friday, as he works to secure his roster spot.

CB Mike Hughes

Hughes is in an interesting position heading into the start of the preseason. Amani Oruwariye has locked up one corner position, while Okudah and Harris battle for the second. At the nickel, A.J. Parker has emerged, and Jerry Jacobs will join the mix when healthy.

With so many options, Hughes must step up and prove he belongs. Signed during the offseason, he’s on a one-year deal, with hopes to produce and stick. After an unimpressive start to camp, he could right his ship with a strong preseason.

WR Kalil Pimpleton

If you’re looking for a potential spot-stealer coming out of the preseason, here’s a candidate. Pimpleton was explosive, and did it all in college at Central Michigan, showing off game-breaking speed and athleticism in big moments.

With starters not slated to play more than a quarter, Pimpleton will likely get an opportunity to prove his worth on offense. With his speed, all it takes is one chance to make a big play. His size isn’t ideal, but the skill set is there to make an impact and create an interesting decision for Detroit’s front-office brass.

He could also get opportunities in the return game behind Kalif Raymond and in other ways on special teams. The speed is legit, but it’s up to him to prove that he can contribute in other ways.