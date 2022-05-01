Lions' Post-Draft Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions added eight players in the 2022 NFL Draft, and then a handful more as undrafted free agents to close out Saturday.
Detroit general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are tasked with building a winner in Detroit, a task that has proven too tall for several of their predecessors. This draft class, they’re hoping, could be an important piece in turning the tide.
With the additions, the Lions have new depth. With that, it’s time to re-evaluate where the team stands at each position.
Below is a depth chart heading into training camp for the Lions, including all the rookies and undrafted free agents signed at the time of publication.
Quarterback
Starter: Jared Goff
Backups: Tim Boyle, David Blough, Steven Montez
Draftees: None
UDFAs: None
Analysis: By not drafting a signal-caller, Holmes has established that the Lions will be Goff’s team in 2022. The team re-signed both Boyle and Blough for depth, and the two will duel for the backup role throughout the preseason.
Running back
Starter: D’Andre Swift
Backups: Jamaal Williams, Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson, Godwin Igwebuike
Draftees: None
UDFAs: Greg Bell
Analysis: Swift and Williams could form a fearsome duo for opponents, if both can remain healthy. Either Reynolds, Jefferson or Igwebuike needs to emerge as a third option, something that Holmes evidently feels confident about based on him not drafting another piece for the backfield.
Wide receiver
Starters: DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds
Backups: Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus, Tom Kennedy, Javon McKinley, Trinity Benson
Draftees: Jameson Williams (injured)
UDFAs: Kalil Pimpleton, Corey Sutton, Josh Johnson
Analysis: By adding Chark through free agency and trading up for Williams, Holmes has shown a commitment to bettering this room. How Williams fits when healthy will be intriguing, as his speed will do wonders. St. Brown is looking for an encore performance in 2022, after setting the team record for receiving yards by a rookie last season.
Tight end
Starter: T.J. Hockenson
Backups: Garrett Griffin, Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra, Jordan Thomas, Jared Pinckney, Matt Sokol
Draftees: James Mitchell
UDFAs: Nolan Given, Derrick Deese Jr.
Analysis: This position lacks depth behind Hockenson, who has shown top-five potential when healthy. The team may need to establish a second option to keep defenses from keying hard on the starter.
Offensive tackle
Starters: Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker
Backups: Matt Nelson, Dan Skipper
Draftees: None
UDFAs: Obinna Eze, Zein Obeid
Analysis: Sewell is the key piece up front, having been drafted No. 7 overall in 2021. His growth in year two will be paramount to monitor. Decker is a veteran mainstay, and Nelson was serviceable in injury relief a season ago.
Offensive guard
Starters: Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Jonah Jackson
Backups: Tommy Kraemer, Logan Stenberg
Draftees: None
UDFAs: None
Analysis: Vaitai is a potential cap casualty with a hefty contract, while Jackson is an emerging young piece. Kraemer played significant time due to injuries in 2021, but time may be running out for Stenberg. Detroit may look to add depth at this position during the summer.
Center
Starter: Frank Ragnow
Backups: Evan Brown, Ryan McCollum
Draftees: None
UDFAs: None
Analysis: Much like other young players on this roster, Ragnow has shown he can be a top performer at his position when healthy. Brown earned an extension for his showing in Ragnow's lengthy absence last season.
Defensive tackle
Starter: Alim McNeill
Backup: John Penisini
Draftees: None
UDFAs: Demetrius Taylor
Analysis: Right now, these are the only players on the Lions’ roster listed as defensive tackles. That could change, however, as Detroit looks to implement a four-down scheme. Expect players like Levi Onwuzurike to get reps in this spot, as the Lions make the change.
Defensive end
Starters: Michael Brockers, Onwuzurike
Backups: Jashon Cornell, Bruce Hector, Eric Banks
Draftees: Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal
UDFAs: None
Analysis: Hutchinson isn’t listed as a starter here, because he fits in the "draftee" category, but the Michigan native will almost certainly be a starter from day one. His outlook isn’t that of a spectacular defender, but he has a high floor and should be a key player for Detroit for many years.
Outside linebacker
Starters: Charles Harris, Romeo Okwara
Backups: Julian Okwara, Austin Bryant, Jesse Lemonier, Rashod Berry
Draftees: James Houston
UDFAs: None
Analysis: Harris earned a new contract after a standout year in 2021, and could look like a steal with another step forward in 2022. Romeo Okwara will look to bounce back, after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 4. Bryant and Julian Okwara are key depth pieces.
Inside linebacker
Starters: Jarrad Davis, Alex Anzalone
Backups: Derrick Barnes, Chris Board, Tavante Beckett, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Josh Woods
Draftees: Malcolm Rodriguez
UDFAs: None
Analysis: Davis is back in a Lions uniform after a year with the Jets, so he and Anzalone will give the Lions two veteran presences up the middle. Barnes was shaky as a rookie, so development is key with him. Rodriguez could work his way into a contributing role with a good camp.
Cornerback
Starters: Amani Oruwariye, Jerry Jacobs
Backups: Jeff Okudah, Ifeatu Melifonwu, AJ Parker, Mark Gilbert, Mike Hughes, Bobby Price, Parnell Motley, Saivion Smith
Draftees: Chase Lucas
UDFAs: Cedric Boswell, Jermaine Waller
Analysis: Oruwariye broke out in his third campaign, leading Detroit with six interceptions. Jacobs had the best year of the remaining options, though Okudah missed all but the first game due to a torn Achilles. This third year will be massive for the 2020 No. 3 overall selection, who must prove he was worthy of the high selection.
Safety
Starters: Tracy Walker III, DeShon Elliott
Backups: C.J. Moore, Will Harris, Jalen Elliott, Brady Breeze, JuJu Hughes
Draftees: Kerby Joseph
UDFAs: None
Analysis: Walker earned a second contract with a solid year in 2021, and he got a running mate in Elliott. Elliott, formerly of the Ravens, has been solid when healthy, but has played all 16 games just once in four years. Joseph could be playing important snaps sooner rather than later, should he impress in the fall.
Kicker
Starter: Riley Patterson
Backups: Aldrick Rosas, Austin Seibert
Draftees: None
UDFAs: None
Analysis: Patterson’s emergence ended a near-season long game of kicker roulette. Rosas and Seibert both got chances last year and struggled, so their time could be short in camp.
Punter
Starter: Jack Fox
Backups: None
Draftees: None
UDFAs: None
Analysis: Not much to say here, as Fox has emerged as one of the league’s best punters since being acquired as an undrafted free agent in the 2020 draft cycle.