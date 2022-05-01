Lions' Post-Draft Depth Chart

Here is an early look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for the 2022 season.

The Detroit Lions added eight players in the 2022 NFL Draft, and then a handful more as undrafted free agents to close out Saturday.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are tasked with building a winner in Detroit, a task that has proven too tall for several of their predecessors. This draft class, they’re hoping, could be an important piece in turning the tide.

With the additions, the Lions have new depth. With that, it’s time to re-evaluate where the team stands at each position.

Below is a depth chart heading into training camp for the Lions, including all the rookies and undrafted free agents signed at the time of publication.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff

Backups: Tim Boyle, David Blough, Steven Montez

Draftees: None

UDFAs: None

Analysis: By not drafting a signal-caller, Holmes has established that the Lions will be Goff’s team in 2022. The team re-signed both Boyle and Blough for depth, and the two will duel for the backup role throughout the preseason.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

Running back

Starter: D’Andre Swift

Backups: Jamaal Williams, Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson, Godwin Igwebuike

Draftees: None

UDFAs: Greg Bell

Analysis: Swift and Williams could form a fearsome duo for opponents, if both can remain healthy. Either Reynolds, Jefferson or Igwebuike needs to emerge as a third option, something that Holmes evidently feels confident about based on him not drafting another piece for the backfield.

Wide receiver

Starters: DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds

Backups: Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus, Tom Kennedy, Javon McKinley, Trinity Benson

Draftees: Jameson Williams (injured)

UDFAs: Kalil Pimpleton, Corey Sutton, Josh Johnson

Analysis: By adding Chark through free agency and trading up for Williams, Holmes has shown a commitment to bettering this room. How Williams fits when healthy will be intriguing, as his speed will do wonders. St. Brown is looking for an encore performance in 2022, after setting the team record for receiving yards by a rookie last season.

Tight end

Starter: T.J. Hockenson

Backups: Garrett Griffin, Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra, Jordan Thomas, Jared Pinckney, Matt Sokol

Draftees: James Mitchell

UDFAs: Nolan Given, Derrick Deese Jr.

Analysis: This position lacks depth behind Hockenson, who has shown top-five potential when healthy. The team may need to establish a second option to keep defenses from keying hard on the starter.

Offensive tackle

Starters: Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker

Backups: Matt Nelson, Dan Skipper

Draftees: None

UDFAs: Obinna Eze, Zein Obeid

Analysis: Sewell is the key piece up front, having been drafted No. 7 overall in 2021. His growth in year two will be paramount to monitor. Decker is a veteran mainstay, and Nelson was serviceable in injury relief a season ago.

Offensive guard

Starters: Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Jonah Jackson

Backups: Tommy Kraemer, Logan Stenberg

Draftees: None

UDFAs: None

Analysis: Vaitai is a potential cap casualty with a hefty contract, while Jackson is an emerging young piece. Kraemer played significant time due to injuries in 2021, but time may be running out for Stenberg. Detroit may look to add depth at this position during the summer.

Center

Starter: Frank Ragnow

Backups: Evan Brown, Ryan McCollum

Draftees: None

UDFAs: None

Analysis: Much like other young players on this roster, Ragnow has shown he can be a top performer at his position when healthy. Brown earned an extension for his showing in Ragnow's lengthy absence last season.

Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

Defensive tackle

Starter: Alim McNeill

Backup: John Penisini

Draftees: None

UDFAs: Demetrius Taylor

Analysis: Right now, these are the only players on the Lions’ roster listed as defensive tackles. That could change, however, as Detroit looks to implement a four-down scheme. Expect players like Levi Onwuzurike to get reps in this spot, as the Lions make the change.

Defensive end

Starters: Michael Brockers, Onwuzurike

Backups: Jashon Cornell, Bruce Hector, Eric Banks

Draftees: Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal

UDFAs: None

Analysis: Hutchinson isn’t listed as a starter here, because he fits in the "draftee" category, but the Michigan native will almost certainly be a starter from day one. His outlook isn’t that of a spectacular defender, but he has a high floor and should be a key player for Detroit for many years.

Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

Outside linebacker

Starters: Charles Harris, Romeo Okwara

Backups: Julian Okwara, Austin Bryant, Jesse Lemonier, Rashod Berry

Draftees: James Houston

UDFAs: None

Analysis: Harris earned a new contract after a standout year in 2021, and could look like a steal with another step forward in 2022. Romeo Okwara will look to bounce back, after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 4. Bryant and Julian Okwara are key depth pieces.

Inside linebacker

Starters: Jarrad Davis, Alex Anzalone

Backups: Derrick Barnes, Chris Board, Tavante Beckett, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Josh Woods

Draftees: Malcolm Rodriguez

UDFAs: None

Analysis: Davis is back in a Lions uniform after a year with the Jets, so he and Anzalone will give the Lions two veteran presences up the middle. Barnes was shaky as a rookie, so development is key with him. Rodriguez could work his way into a contributing role with a good camp.

Cornerback

Starters: Amani Oruwariye, Jerry Jacobs

Backups: Jeff Okudah, Ifeatu Melifonwu, AJ Parker, Mark Gilbert, Mike Hughes, Bobby Price, Parnell Motley, Saivion Smith

Draftees: Chase Lucas

UDFAs: Cedric Boswell, Jermaine Waller

Analysis: Oruwariye broke out in his third campaign, leading Detroit with six interceptions. Jacobs had the best year of the remaining options, though Okudah missed all but the first game due to a torn Achilles. This third year will be massive for the 2020 No. 3 overall selection, who must prove he was worthy of the high selection.

Safety

Starters: Tracy Walker III, DeShon Elliott

Backups: C.J. Moore, Will Harris, Jalen Elliott, Brady Breeze, JuJu Hughes

Draftees: Kerby Joseph

UDFAs: None

Analysis: Walker earned a second contract with a solid year in 2021, and he got a running mate in Elliott. Elliott, formerly of the Ravens, has been solid when healthy, but has played all 16 games just once in four years. Joseph could be playing important snaps sooner rather than later, should he impress in the fall.

Kicker

Starter: Riley Patterson

Backups: Aldrick Rosas, Austin Seibert

Draftees: None

UDFAs: None

Analysis: Patterson’s emergence ended a near-season long game of kicker roulette. Rosas and Seibert both got chances last year and struggled, so their time could be short in camp.

Punter

Starter: Jack Fox

Backups: None

Draftees: None

UDFAs: None

Analysis: Not much to say here, as Fox has emerged as one of the league’s best punters since being acquired as an undrafted free agent in the 2020 draft cycle.