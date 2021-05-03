Lions' Post-Draft Depth Chart

Read more on what the Detroit Lions' post-NFL Draft depth chart looks like

The 2021 NFL Draft has concluded, and undrafted free agents have begun to agree to deals.

The UDFAs have not all been officially signed, but trusting the reports, they have been included on the roster for now.

Let’s take a look at how all the new players have affected the Lions' depth chart.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff

Backups: Tim Boyle, David Blough

Breakdown: The Lions didn’t add any quarterback in the draft. They passed on a couple of the top options in the first, and wisely didn’t use a pick on any of the developmental types later in the draft. Blough and Boyle already fit the bill as younger, developmental prospects.

Running back

Starter: D’Andre Swift

Backups: Jamaal Williams, Kerryon Johnson , Jermar Jefferson, Rakeem Boyd, Dedrick Mills

Breakdown: With the third-to-last pick in the seventh round, Lions general manager Brad Holmes selected running back Jermar Jefferson.

At this point, he will likely make the roster solely because there are only three running backs ahead of him. Jefferson is a well-rounded back with good vision. He isn’t the most athletic, but he can get the job done as a reserve.

One player who could push for the last spot is undrafted free agent Rakeem Boyd. Much like Jefferson, Boyd isn’t going to jump off the page with his measurables, but he had good college production at the SEC level.

Fullback

Starter: Jason Cabinda

Backup: Nick Bawden

Breakdown: There is nothing new since the Lions did not add any fullbacks to the roster in the NFL Draft.

Wide receiver

Starters: Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, Amon-Ra St. Brown

Backups: Quintez Cephus, Kalif Raymond, Geronimo Allison, Damion Ratley, Tom Kennedy, Victor Bolden, Jonathan Adams, Sage Surratt, Javon McKinley

Breakdown: Holmes waited a little longer to add a receiver than most would have liked, but that’s just the way the board shook out.

Still, drafting Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round was decent value. St. Brown did his best work out of the slot, and it’s likely he will push to start sooner rather than later.

As undrafted free agents, Jonathan Adams and Sage Surratt have a legitimate chance to grab a 53-man roster spot. Adams and Surratt both have good size, and could have been late-round selections. Surratt could have even been a mid-round pick, if he didn’t run a 4.7 40-yard dash. Meanwhile, Adams had plenty of highlight-reel grabs, but also had plenty of drops.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end

Starter: T.J. Hockenson

Backups: Josh Hill, Alize Mack, Hunter Thedford, Brock Wright, Jake Hausmann

Breakdown: In a weaker draft class at the position, the Lions waited to grab a couple of undrafted free agents. Hunter Bryant was recently placed on the reserve/NFI list, which muddies the waters for depth. Hockenson is the clear-cut starter, with Hill being the main backup. After that, it will be a toss-up.

Offensive tackle

Starters: Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell

Backups: Tyrell Crosby, Matt Nelson, Dan Skipper

Breakdown: Obviously, drafting Penei Sewell in the first round gives the Lions a very nice pair of tackles. Yes, Holmes said Sewell will compete for a starting spot on the right side, but it’s not very realistic for Sewell to be a backup considering his talent and how highly regarded he was in the eyes of the Lions’ brass. It also moves Crosby back to more of swing-tackle role, where he is a very reliable third option.

© Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Guard

Starters: Jonah Jackson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Backups: Logan Stenberg, Tommy Kraemer

Breakdown: The starters didn’t change after the draft. However, the Lions did add Tommy Kraemer for depth as an undrafted free agent. He was a first-team All-ACC player in 2020 and has good length. Kraemer leaves a lot to be desired when on the move, though. Considering that Stenberg underwhelmed last season as a rookie, maybe Kraemer could beat him out for the top reserve spot.

Center

Starter: Frank Ragnow

Backups: Evan Brown, Drake Jackson

Breakdown: Ragnow won’t ever leave the field, barring injury. The Lions only added Drake Jackson as an undrafted free agent.

As a four-year starter at Kentucky, Jackson played next to Stenberg for a couple seasons. Jackson is a center only, and will not provide much interior versatility. Despite having exceptional agility, Jackson is undersized with short arms, which may limit him at the next level.

EDGE

Starters: Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara

Backups: Julian Okwara, Charles Harris, Austin Bryant, Robert McCray

Breakdown: Somewhat surprising, the Lions didn’t acquire any new EDGE players. They have a decent group, but you can never have enough pass-rushers.

Interior defensive line

Starters: Michael Brockers, Levi Onwuzurike

Backups: Da’Shawn Hand, Alim McNeill, Nick Williams, John Penisini, Jashon Cornell, Kevin Strong, John Atkins, Joel Heath

Breakdown: The Lions really bolstered their defensive interior with some guys who can shoot off the ball.

Onwuzurike can line up all across the line, while McNeill is more of a nose tackle. There will likely be a lot of rotation amongst this group.

Perhaps the biggest loser was Penisini, whose specialized run-stuffing role may be given more to McNeill. McNeill is a run-first player, but also has the ability to get to the quarterback. Meanwhile, Penisini offers little in that department.

© Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker

Starters: Jamie Collins, Alex Anzalone

Backups: Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jahlani Tavai, Anthony Pittman, Tavante Beckett

Breakdown: In the fourth round, the Lions selected Derrick Barnes. Barnes will give the Lions a boost in athleticism and physicality and in their run defense.

At this time, the former EDGE defender will likely be a reserve with special teams value. Still developing at the position, Barnes will not provide much in terms of pass coverage, at least for the time being.

Beckett, a 5-foot-10, 220-pound undrafted free agent, is an instinctive football player, but his weakness is fairly obvious.

Detroit Free Press, Imagn Content Services, LLC

Cornerback

Starters: Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah, Corn Elder

Backups: Quinton Dunbar, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Mike Ford, AJ Parker, Jerry Jacobs

Breakdown: Already having a pair of nice young pieces, Holmes stopped the slide for Ifeatu Melifonwu in the latter portion of the third round. It gives the Lions another outside corner with great length. Melifonwu might even be able to give the starters a run for their money. But, it’s more likely he will sit and wait his turn. Hopefully, new Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn can get the best out of these talented players.

© Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Safety

Starters: Tracy Walker, Dean Marlowe

Backups: Will Harris, C.J. Moore, Bobby Price, Jalen Elliott, Godwin Igwebuike, D'Angelo Amos

Breakdown: Going into the draft, it seemed as if the Lions would at least come away with one mid-round safety to help out a weak group. Holmes must have felt the value was never there when the Lions were on the board, which is fine in year one of a rebuild.

