Detroit Lions' Projected Week 1 Depth Chart
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will square off with the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off the 2022 regular season. The aforementioned Week 1 matchup is set for Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m., at Ford Field.
Campbell and Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who deployed a collaborative approach in constructing the team's season-opening roster, had a tough time trimming the roster down to 53 players.
In a recent media session, Holmes conveyed that the increase in talent for Detroit, via the NFL Draft and other offseason moves, added an extra layer of difficulty to putting the team together.
"You go through the draft, our college scouting department doing a great job. So, you get this boost in talent, and so, you combine the boost of talent with a great coaching staff and here we are," Holmes expressed. "And, we had a lot of tough decisions to make, and I even know that right now, it’s the 53 (players) and there’s a lot made about who made the team and who made what even the guys we have on practice squad that we were able to get back. I mean, it’s not over. Again, it’s still a young roster, and those guys that got some of those last spots, they’ve still got to keep playing, because we’re not going to stop working and it’s going to be an evolving process.”
Here is Detroit's likely Week 1 depth chart against the Eagles.
Depth Chart
Quarterback: Jared Goff
Backup: Nate Sudfeld
Running back: D’Andre Swift
Backups: Jamaal Williams, Craig Reynolds
Fullback: Jason Cabinda (reserve/PUP)
Wide receivers: DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds
Backups: Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus
Tight end: T.J. Hockenson
Recommended Lions Articles
7 College Quarterbacks for Detroit Lions to Watch
Identifying which quarterbacks could be drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Lions Not 'Kicking Ourselves' For Second-Round Picks
Detroit Lions have a plan for both Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal.
Dan Campbell Reveals Most Difficult Roster Cuts
Dan Campbell spoke to fans in a virtual meet-and-greet.
Backups: Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra, James Mitchell
Offensive line: Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell
Backups: Matt Nelson (T), Evan Brown (C), Tommy Kraemer (interior), Logan Stenberg (interior)
Defensive tackles: Alim McNeill, Michael Brockers
Backups: Isaiah Buggs, John Cominsky, Benito Jones, Demetrius Taylor, Levi Onwuzurike
EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Charles Harris
Backups: Austin Bryant, Julian Okwara
Linebackers: Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez
Backups: Derrick Barnes, Chris Board, Josh Woods
Cornerbacks: Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah
Backups: Mike Hughes, Chase Lucas, Will Harris, Bobby Price
Safeties: Tracy Walker, DeShon Elliott
Backups: Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu, JuJu Hughes
Specialists: P Jack Fox, LS Scott Daly, K Austin Seibert