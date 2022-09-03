Skip to main content

Detroit Lions' Projected Week 1 Depth Chart

Here are the likely starting 11 on both sides of the football for the Detroit Lions, entering Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will square off with the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off the 2022 regular season. The aforementioned Week 1 matchup is set for Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m., at Ford Field. 

Campbell and Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who deployed a collaborative approach in constructing the team's season-opening roster, had a tough time trimming the roster down to 53 players. 

In a recent media session, Holmes conveyed that the increase in talent for Detroit, via the NFL Draft and other offseason moves, added an extra layer of difficulty to putting the team together. 

"You go through the draft, our college scouting department doing a great job. So, you get this boost in talent, and so, you combine the boost of talent with a great coaching staff and here we are," Holmes expressed. "And, we had a lot of tough decisions to make, and I even know that right now, it’s the 53 (players) and there’s a lot made about who made the team and who made what even the guys we have on practice squad that we were able to get back. I mean, it’s not over. Again, it’s still a young roster, and those guys that got some of those last spots, they’ve still got to keep playing, because we’re not going to stop working and it’s going to be an evolving process.”

Here is Detroit's likely Week 1 depth chart against the Eagles. 

Depth Chart

Quarterback: Jared Goff

Backup: Nate Sudfeld 

Running back: D’Andre Swift

Backups: Jamaal Williams, Craig Reynolds

Fullback: Jason Cabinda (reserve/PUP)

Wide receivers: DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds 

Backups: Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus

Tight end: T.J. Hockenson

Backups: Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra, James Mitchell

Offensive line: Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell

Backups: Matt Nelson (T), Evan Brown (C), Tommy Kraemer (interior), Logan Stenberg (interior)

Defensive tackles: Alim McNeill, Michael Brockers

Backups: Isaiah Buggs, John Cominsky, Benito Jones, Demetrius Taylor, Levi Onwuzurike

EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Charles Harris

Backups: Austin Bryant, Julian Okwara

Linebackers: Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez

Backups: Derrick Barnes, Chris Board, Josh Woods

Cornerbacks: Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah

Backups: Mike Hughes, Chase Lucas, Will Harris, Bobby Price

Safeties: Tracy Walker, DeShon Elliott 

Backups: Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu, JuJu Hughes

Specialists: P Jack Fox, LS Scott Daly, K Austin Seibert

