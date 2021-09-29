Lions' Week 3 Top 5 PFF-Graded Offensive and Defensive Players

Here is a look at the top Pro Football Focus performers for the Detroit Lions from Week 3.

If you haven't heard already (you probably have), the Lions lost in devastating fashion to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. In the Week 3 contest, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker set a new NFL record, making a 66-yard field goal to beat the Lions, 19-17.

It was a hard one to swallow for Detroit and its fanbase. Yet, there were still positives to take away from the loss.

First off, outside linebacker Julian Okwara, in his first taste of extended playing time since being drafted in 2020, finished with three quarterback hurries, and was Detroit’s highest-graded defender, per Pro Football Focus.

The second-year pro also recorded the highest overall PFF grade of any Lions player in Week 3, with a 91.7 mark.

Rounding out the top five Detroit defensive players for Week 3, per PFF, were safety Tracy Walker (82.5), cornerback Amani Oruwariye (79.5), OLB Romeo Okwara (77.3) and EDGE defender Charles Harris (71.9).

On the offensive side of the football, running back D'Andre Swift led the way in Week 3.

The second-year runner posted 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground, plus another 60 yards as a receiver. The Georgia product also finished with a PFF grade of 82.1 in the loss, the highest mark of any Lions offensive player for the week.

Rounding out the top five PFF-graded Detroit offensive players for Week 3 were center Frank Ragnow (75.5), receiver KhaDarel Hodge (73.3), offensive lineman Matt Nelson (72.9) and tight end Darren Fells (72.7).

Meanwhile, the Lions' five worst offensive players for the week, per PFF, were tight end T.J. Hockenson and offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (51.3), offensive tackle Penei Sewell (45.5), wideout Trinity Benson (43.5) and OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai (35.3).

Only three Detroit players finished below Vaitai in Week 3 PFF grades: Safety Will Harris (28.8), cornerback AJ Parker (28.2) and linebacker Derrick Barnes (24.9).

The bottom five PFF-graded Detroit defenders for the week also included defensive tackle John Penisini (42.8) and fellow DT Alim McNeill (40.2).

Next up for the Lions is a Week 4 contest with the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. at Soldier Field.

