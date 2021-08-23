Lions' Roster Bubble List: Players Who Could Be Cut by Tuesday

The Detroit Lions must have their roster set at 80 players by the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday, August 24.

In 2021, the NFL has again scheduled multiple roster cutdown days throughout the preseason.

Currently, NFL rosters are allotted 85 players to be on the active roster. That number dwindles down to a total of 80 by August 24, three days after the Detroit Lions' second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite the Lions playing reserves and those lower on the depth chart against the Steelers top players in the first half, head coach Dan Campbell did not want that to be used as an excuse for the multiple errors that occurred on the field.

“It’s like I told them, no excuses. And I know it’s easy to say that from afar, it’s like, ‘Well, maybe that’s not a fair battle.’ But I don’t believe that, because at the end of the day, I know there was two or three different times where they’re blocked and we got to make a play in the pass game and we’re not doing it," Campbell said.

Campbell added, "But the opportunity is there, and so I don’t care if Decker and Ragnow aren't in there, that ball’s still getting off and we still got to make a play. And same thing on defense. Yeah, could it have been a little bit tighter, maybe it’s a little bit more of a fair fight? I guess you could say that, but at the same time, there again, the opportunities were there for our young guys. We got to make those plays.”

Here is a list of players that could be among the five players who are let go by the Lions this week.

Running back Javon Leake

Defensive tackle Miles Brown

Defensive tackle P.J. Johnson

Wide receiver Damion Ratley

Wide receiver Victor Bolden

Wide receiver Sage Surratt

Wide receiver Darius Jennings

Guard Evan Heim

Offensive tackle Darrin Paulo

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai

Linebacker Tavante Beckett

© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER