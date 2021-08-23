August 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Lions' Roster Bubble List: Players Who Could Be Cut by Tuesday

The Detroit Lions must have their roster set at 80 players by the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday, August 24.
Author:

In 2021, the NFL has again scheduled multiple roster cutdown days throughout the preseason. 

Currently, NFL rosters are allotted 85 players to be on the active roster. That number dwindles down to a total of 80 by August 24, three days after the Detroit Lions' second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite the Lions playing reserves and those lower on the depth chart against the Steelers top players in the first half, head coach Dan Campbell did not want that to be used as an excuse for the multiple errors that occurred on the field.  

“It’s like I told them, no excuses. And I know it’s easy to say that from afar, it’s like, ‘Well, maybe that’s not a fair battle.’ But I don’t believe that, because at the end of the day, I know there was two or three different times where they’re blocked and we got to make a play in the pass game and we’re not doing it," Campbell said. 

Campbell added, "But the opportunity is there, and so I don’t care if Decker and Ragnow aren't in there, that ball’s still getting off and we still got to make a play. And same thing on defense. Yeah, could it have been a little bit tighter, maybe it’s a little bit more of a fair fight? I guess you could say that, but at the same time, there again, the opportunities were there for our young guys. We got to make those plays.”

Here is a list of players that could be among the five players who are let go by the Lions this week. 

Recommended Lions Articles

ragnow

Frank Ragnow Snubbed from NFL Top 100 List

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow does not make NFL Top 100 list in 2021.

USATSI_16550843_168388382_lowres

Miguel Cabrera Makes History, Hits Career Home Run No. 500

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera hits career home run No. 500 Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

USATSI_16606737_168388382_lowres

Roundtable: Concern Level about Lions' Backup QB Situation

Latest SI All Lions Roundtable takes a look at whether the Detroit Lions should be nervous about their backup quarterback position and more.

  • Running back Javon Leake
  • Defensive tackle Miles Brown
  • Defensive tackle P.J. Johnson
  • Wide receiver Damion Ratley
  • Wide receiver Victor Bolden
  • Wide receiver Sage Surratt
  • Wide receiver Darius Jennings
  • Guard Evan Heim
  • Offensive tackle Darrin Paulo
  • Linebacker Jahlani Tavai
  • Linebacker Tavante Beckett
surratt5

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

surratt5
News

Lions' Roster Bubble List: Players Who Could Be Cut by Tuesday

ragnow
News

Frank Ragnow Snubbed from NFL Top 100 List

USATSI_16550843_168388382_lowres
News

Miguel Cabrera Makes History, Hits Career Home Run No. 500

USATSI_16606737_168388382_lowres
News

Roundtable: Concern Level about Lions' Backup QB Situation

steelers5
News

Video: Unfortunate Brawl Occurs at Heinz Field

mckinley5
News

Detroit Lions' Preseason Snap Counts: Depth Chart Hints Given

tavai5
News

'They're Not Going To Make It': 3 Players Lions Need To Move On From

USATSI_16157429_168388382_lowres (1)
News

Lions Rookie Linebacker Derrick Barnes Has 'Leader Mentality'