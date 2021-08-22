Roundtable: Concern Level about Lions' Backup QB Situation

Latest SI All Lions Roundtable takes a look at whether the Detroit Lions should be nervous about their backup quarterback position and more.

1.) The Lions did not play particularly well in the first half against the Steelers. What is your reaction to the Lions' loss to the Steelers?

Vito Chirco: The defense is going to be bad again, and the offense isn't going to be good enough. The tackling was absolutely atrocious in the first half of Saturday's preseason contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it needs to be shored up before the regular season kicks off. If it isn't, it's going to be a long season for the organization defensively once again.

Logan Lamorandier: The Lions didn't look good, which should be expected from time-to-time in a first year of a rebuild. Relative to the rest of the NFL, the Lions' roster talent is bottom-tier, so there are going to be some growing pains this season. I've fully embraced that the Lions are going to struggle this year, in an effort to be better in the future. Also, it didn't help that the Steelers played so many starters for a full half. Meanwhile, the Lions rested many of their top players.

Adam Strozynski: This tells you about the lack of depth this team has. There are not enough playmakers on this team on both sides of the ball. Buckle up for a tough season.

2.) Derrick Barnes seems to make plays when he gets out on the field. How impressed have you been with the rookie linebacker?

Chirco: So far, I've been thoroughly impressed. He's been active all over the field, running from sideline to sideline and making plays. If he keeps it up, there's no reason not to give him a healthy dose of snaps come the start of the regular season.

Lamorandier: Barnes was a guided missile in college against the run -- which has translated nicely to the NFL so far. What I've been most impressed with are his cover skills. I did not expect the former EDGE defender to excel against the pass this early into his career.

Remember, he still has to prove he can do this on a consistent basis against other teams' starters -- not the backups. All in all, you have to love what you are seeing so far from Barnes. He just looks like a playmaker.

Strozynski: At this point, I want to see him mixed in with the ones. Let's see what he contributes going head-to-head with faster, stronger offensive weapons.

3.) Jeff Okudah gave up another deep pass on Saturday. Are you concerned at how speedy wideouts take advantage of him at times?

Chirco: Yes. He still can't keep up with such receivers enough to be considered a competent cover corner. That's a problem in itself, but also a bigger issue when you consider the fact that the Lions took him at No. 3 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He must get better -- and quickly -- if he doesn't want to get labeled a bust. I still have confidence that he'll be able to turn it around. Just don't expect him to be a shutdown corner anytime soon.

Lamorandier: Dionte Johnson -- the Steelers wideout who caught the deep pass -- isn't considered a burner. He has average speed for a receiver. This might sound like an excuse, but I understood where Okudah's mindset was on the play. It was third-and-short, and the Lions were playing a Cover-1 robber defense. There is a deep safety who is supposed to help out with deep middle passes. Unfortunately, the Lions' deep safety, Will Harris, had to start from the opposite side hash mark, and was a couple steps late. I don't blame Okudah one bit for jumping the shorter route fake on the play. If the Steelers want to try to take a riskier deep shot when they only need a few yards for the first, I say let them. Overall, yes, I wish Okudah had better make-up speed. But, on this particular deep pass against the Steelers, I don't think it was just pure speed from the wideout that got Okudah in trouble.

Strozynski: This was a guy I did not want the Lions to draft. That being said, I'm not ready to completely bail on him. However, he needs to start making plays. The way he gets abused by faster wideouts has to be a concern for this coaching staff.

4.) When will the Jahlani Tavai experiment end?

Chirco: Hopefully sooner than later. The 2019 second-round pick, unfortunately, can't cover anybody and even more egregiously, can't tackle anybody. Two major deficiencies when you're an NFL linebacker. I just don't see him lasting with the Lions. After his disappointing performance Saturday night against the Steelers, my prediction is that he doesn't make Detroit's season-opening 53-man roster.

Lamorandier: I've seen enough of Tavai, honestly. He doesn't fit the scheme, and has too many limitations. I was fine giving him a chance in this new defense, but it's just more of the same of what we saw last season from him.

Even now that he is back down to his pro-day weight, he still isn't considered a good athlete -- which the Lions need for their scheme. He just doesn't do anything well enough to justify keeping him on the roster.

Strozynski: I'm done! How much longer can this go on? I'm not sure there is a way to repurpose this guy.

5.) Are you nervous about the backup quarterback situation?

Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports

Chirco: A tad. I don't have much faith in either David Blough or Tim Boyle being competent starters, if Jared Goff goes down for any extended period of time. If you have concerns with Goff and his ability to get it done on a week-to-week basis, you're going to have major concerns with either Blough or Boyle under center.

Lamorandier: If the Lions were considered contenders, I would be more worried about the backup quarterback situation. For this year, it is what is. Early in the preseason, it sure looks like the Lions will need to find a backup for the future. And in my mind, they probably will need to upgrade their starting quarterback down the road, as well. Obviously, I hope Goff can find his 2018 form, but I'm not getting my hopes up.

Strozynski: I'm not concerned about the positional play or lack of depth, because the team knows it's a weakness. I think the Lions will leverage this into an organizational strength that will help this team's future,with better draft capital that will help select that QB of the future.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER