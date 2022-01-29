Lions Select Outside-the-Box Player at No. 2 in Latest Mock Draft

Read more on the Detroit Lions selecting EDGE David Ojabo at No. 2 overall in latest Pro Football Network mock draft.

Could the Detroit Lions end up taking two University of Michigan players in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

It's a definite possibility, considering the fact there are multiple ex-Wolverines players that have the potential to be taken on Day 1 of the draft.

However, what if I told you that one of those two U-M products drafted in the first round by the Lions ends up not being EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson? Certainly less believable.

Yet, one mock draft projects this to be the case.

The mock comes courtesy of Pro Football Network draft prognosticator Ian Cummings.

Cummings throws a huge curveball in his latest mock, and has the Lions passing on both Hutchinson and Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 2 overall, despite the two of them still being on the board with the selection.

And, in an another twist, he has Detroit selecting Hutchinson's teammate and fellow EDGE defender David Ojabo with the pick.

While Ojabo put together an impressive 2021 campaign (11 sacks and five forced fumbles) and has first-round talent written all over him, it seems a bit of a stretch to project him to be taken with the second pick in the draft.

Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

As for Cummings' reasoning for the Ojabo selection at No. 2, he explains,

"Let’s be honest: We’re splitting hairs with the top four or five edge rushers in this class. They’re all phenomenal prospects, and with so many variables at play, the first EDGE off the board isn’t set in stone. And David Ojabo isn’t out of the discussion. If he tests as expected, he’ll confirm he has elite athletic upside to go along with imposing length and an underrated pass-rush arsenal. Ojabo has Chandler Jones upside. That’s worth the No. 2 pick."

Sure, Ojabo is freakishly athletic, and would provide a significant boost to a lot of NFL franchises' pass-rushing units, including Detroit's.

However, Hutchinson and Thibodeaux are more surefire prospects, and would provide similar, yet more well-defined skill sets at No. 2. Each of them would also be a better and safer selection than Ojabo for the Lions.

The second Michigan player Cummings has Detroit selecting in the first round is safety Daxton Hill, whom he has Brad Holmes & Co. taking at No. 31 overall (via the Los Angeles Rams' first-round pick).

This selection from Cummings makes more sense, as Detroit could use some help in its secondary and at the safety position.

As Cummings writes,

"The Lions quietly have a lot of pieces in their secondary. First-round pick Jeff Okudah is still a big unknown. But beyond him, there are several playmakers. Amani Oruwariye is a legitimate Pro Bowl talent, and Tracy Walker is an excellent safety blanket on the back end, if he stays. Daxton Hill could be the final piece for this group. He’s an elite athlete who can line up just about anywhere, and he’s physical and proactive in all phases."

If Tracy Walker is re-signed, he and Hill could form a dynamic duo in Detroit's defensive backfield in 2022 and beyond.

As part of his seven-round mock draft, Cummings also has the Lions taking Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce in the second round (No. 34 overall), LSU linebacker Damone Clark in the third round (No. 66 overall) and Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore in the third round (No. 98 overall; compensatory pick for Kenny Golladay signing with the N.Y. Giants).

For Cummings' entire mock draft, you can read it here.