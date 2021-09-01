Lions Should Claim K Jake Verity

Read more on why the Detroit Lions should claim recently waived placekicker Jake Verity.

The Detroit Lions officially set their season-opening 53-man roster Tuesday, and did so without placing a kicker on the roster.

After shaky preseasons from both Randy Bullock and Zane Gonzalez, the Lions decided to carry neither kicker to open up the 2021 regular season.

It was an interesting decision made by Detroit head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes -- and literally a move that no fan or pundit saw coming.

Yet, in hindsight, maybe it shouldn't have been that surprising. Campbell had talked numerous times during training camp about how players would have to prove their worth in order to earn roster spots, and neither Bullock or Gonzalez did so enough in order to earn a spot on the Lions' season-opening roster.

Regardless, the organization now has a void at kicker that needs to be swiftly filled.

If Detroit decides to go young at the position, it should target undrafted free agent Jake Verity, who was waived by the Baltimore Ravens Tuesday.

The East Carolina product put together an impressive preseason, nailing four-of-five field-goal attempts. He connected on two from 40-plus yards -- of the 42-and-43-yard variety -- and also hit one through the uprights from 53 yards out.

He lost out on a roster spot with the Ravens only because he was going head-to-head with veteran Justin Tucker for the kicker's job. Tucker, a four-time All-Pro, has been with the franchise since 2012, and is the most accurate field-goal kicker in NFL history at 90.7 percent.

During training camp, Tucker offered some high praise while talking about the rookie and his chances of making an NFL roster out of camp.

“I’ll just say it: I’ll be shocked if he’s not on somebody’s 53-man roster to start the season,” Tucker said. “Jake has come in with a great attitude, great work ethic, and you don’t just find your way on an NFL roster, regardless of if it’s 90 or 53 men, without being a good football player, without being talented. And, Jake certainly has that. He came in with good technique already, and he’s just getting better. He’s got great power. He’s just getting better and better.”

Verity is a perfect candidate to be the Lions' next placekicker.

He's just 23 years old, and he feasibly could form a dynamic one-two punch on special teams with Detroit punter Jack Fox -- just 25 years old -- for the next 10-15 years.

If I were Holmes & Co., who sit at No. 7 in the waiver wire order, I'd put in a claim for Verity Wednesday.

