Get to Know QB Kyle Sloter

Heading into the matchup against the Vikings in Week 14, the Lions only had one healthy quarterback.

Earlier on Saturday, Jeff Driskel was placed on injured reserve, leaving David Blough as the only healthy quarterback on the roster.

The Lions confirmed on Saturday that quarterback Kyler Sloter was signed to the active roster, becoming the 11th quarterback in Detroit this season.

They also announced the signing of quarterback Joe Callahan to the practice squad.

Get to Know Kyle Sloter

Sloter transferred to Northern Colorado after he was buried on the depth chart and then was informed his scholarship was pulled at Southern Mississippi.

He played sparingly as a junior, but was named the backup to starter Jacob Knipp.

When starting quarterback Knipp injured his shoulder in the second game of the season, Sloter was called upon against Abilene.

His final stat line read 408 yards passing and seven touchdowns in a 55-52 victory. Sloter received several accolades for his performance and went on to set a Northern Colorado single season record with 29 touchdown passes thrown his senior season.

In May 2017, he went undrafted and ended up signing with the Denver Broncos. He was unable to make the Broncos roster and was waived before the season began.

The Vikings signed Sloter to their practice squad soon after his release and was promoted to the active roster 12 days later.

Sloter spent two seasons with the Vikings prior to being waived August of 2019.

This season has been spent on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

In his NFL career, he has yet to throw a pass or appear on the field during a regular season game other than in the preseason.

Note

Sloter could face his old team when the Lions visit U.S. Bank Stadium to face the Vikings next Sunday.

