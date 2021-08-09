Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Detroit Lions Sign CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

The Detroit Lions defense has added depth to their secondary, signing veteran Nickell Robey-Coleman.
Author:

The Detroit Lions have signed veteran cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman after hosting him for a workout on Monday at their Allen Park practice facility. 

Head coach Dan Campbell and Co. likely wanted to add depth to the secondary following cornerback Corn Elder leaving practice on Friday with a leg injury, forcing him to miss the Ford Field scrimmage.

Heading into their first preseason game, Detroit's defense has also been without Quinton Dunbar, who has been absent the last week due to "personal" matters. 

According to MLive, "Robey-Coleman started a career-high seven games last season for the Eagles but didn’t enjoy much success. He was credited with allowing 46 receptions on 56 targets for 533 yards and three touchdowns. PFF ranked him 167th among 200 corners last season, receiving the second-worst coverage grade of his career."

The 29-year-old defensive back has previously worked with members of the Lions' defensive coaching staff, as defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant was also a member of the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff when the veteran played there from 2017-2019.

Recommended Lions Articles

hand

Da'Shawn Hand: I Just Want My Talent to Show

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand is enhancing his mental and physical healthy ahead of the 2021 season.

08042021_CSC_Detroit_Lions_Training_Camp-2169

Jermar Jefferson Leaves Practice Early

Rookie running back Jermar Jefferson was injured at Monday’s practice.

campbell5

Detroit Lions' Starters Will Play One Quarter in Preseason Opener

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell explains how the team will prepare, ahead of its preseason opener at Ford Field.

In his career, Robey-Coleman has tallied 333 total tackles, six interceptions, six forced fumbles and 5.5 sacks.

robey5

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

robey5
News

Detroit Lions Sign CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

hand
News

Da'Shawn Hand: I Just Want My Talent to Show

08042021_CSC_Detroit_Lions_Training_Camp-2169
News

Jermar Jefferson Leaves Practice Early

campbell5
News

Detroit Lions' Starters Will Play One Quarter in Preseason Opener

jennings5
News

Lions Sign WR Darius Jennings, Waive Center Drake Jackson

campbell5
News

Dan Campbell Owns Two Teacup Yorkies with Hilarious Names

goff5
News

Things to Watch Week 3 at Detroit Lions Training Camp

johnson5
OnePride+

Calvin Johnson: Detroit Is Our City, Lions Fans Are Our Pride