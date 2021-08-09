Detroit Lions Sign CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

The Detroit Lions defense has added depth to their secondary, signing veteran Nickell Robey-Coleman.

The Detroit Lions have signed veteran cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman after hosting him for a workout on Monday at their Allen Park practice facility.

Head coach Dan Campbell and Co. likely wanted to add depth to the secondary following cornerback Corn Elder leaving practice on Friday with a leg injury, forcing him to miss the Ford Field scrimmage.

Heading into their first preseason game, Detroit's defense has also been without Quinton Dunbar, who has been absent the last week due to "personal" matters.

According to MLive, "Robey-Coleman started a career-high seven games last season for the Eagles but didn’t enjoy much success. He was credited with allowing 46 receptions on 56 targets for 533 yards and three touchdowns. PFF ranked him 167th among 200 corners last season, receiving the second-worst coverage grade of his career."

The 29-year-old defensive back has previously worked with members of the Lions' defensive coaching staff, as defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant was also a member of the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff when the veteran played there from 2017-2019.

In his career, Robey-Coleman has tallied 333 total tackles, six interceptions, six forced fumbles and 5.5 sacks.

© Patrick Breen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER