October 5, 2021
Report: Lions Sign OL Ryan McCollum

Detroit Lions add depth to the their depleted offensive line on Tuesday.
The Detroit Lions are currently depleted along their offensive line. 

It was expected that the offensive line would shine, as the unit was littered with talent and supplemented with the addition of star lineman Penei Sewell. 

Unfortunately, injuries and Sewell's rookie growing pains have caused the Lions' offensive line to not live up to all of the expectations heaped upon them prior to the start of the season. 

With injuries to left tackle Taylor Decker and center Frank Ragnow, Detroit has now reportedly looked to the Houston Texans practice squad for relief. 

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Lions are signing offensive lineman Ryan McCollum from the Houston Texans' practice squad today to the active roster. 

McCollum played four seasons at Texas A&M after his redshirt season in 2016. He appeared in 43 games with 24 starts.

As a center, he was a key part of one of the SEC's best offensive lines.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman, "Was an offensive team captain for five games last season. McCollum received a $25,000 signing bonus from the Texans and signed a contract that included $125,000 total guaranteed after the draft," according to SI's TexansDaily.

A corresponding roster move is not likely necessary, as defensive lineman Romeo Okwara is set to be placed on the injured reserve list, following his Achilles injury against the Chicago Bears.

ryan5

