Detroit Lions Tendered Contracts to 13 Exclusive-Rights Free Agents

Jack Fox headlines the list of Detroit Lions signed to exclusive-rights contracts on Wednesday.

The Detroit Lions announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have tendered 13 exclusive-rights free agents contracts. 

A player is considered an exclusive-rights free agent if they are on an expiring contract and have fewer than three accrued seasons. The tender is a one-year, veteran minimum contract and prohibits those players from negotiating with other teams. 

The following players were tendered by the Lions: Jack Fox, Scott Daly, Mark Gilbert, JuJu Hughes, Godwin Igwebuike, Tom Kennedy, Tommy Kraemer, Jessie Lemonier, Matt Nelson, Riley Peterson, , Bobby Price, Anthony Pittman and Brock Wright. 

Over the last 12 months, Fox has become a more complete player, as he worked to improve as a holder, an area he struggled with early in his NFL career. 

Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp detailed to reporters at one of his last media sessions of the season just how much Fox had improved as a holder. 

"I was critical with Fox as a holder and thought that he could improve in that area, and I think he’s really come a long ways, which is a credit to him," Fipp said. "Some guys, punters are worried about punting the ball and a lot of what they’re graded on publicly is how well they punt, and I think holding goes a little bit unnoticed."

