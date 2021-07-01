2021 Projections: Lions’ Starting Cornerbacks

SI All Lions predicts who the Detroit Lions' starting cornerbacks will be in 2021.

Going into 2021, there is a lot of optimism regarding the Detroit Lions and their cornerbacks room. Not because of what transpired at the position last season, but more because of the changes in the coaching staff.

The Lions have some nice young talent and a new scheme, which could be just what the doctor ordered to help turn the ship around.

In 2020, the Lions ran a Matt Patricia man-heavy defense.

It was very predictable, and it put developing players in really tough situations. Even veterans with proven film struggled under the anemic pass-rush philosophy.

Now, with a former NFL corner and defensive backs coach as defensive coordinator in Aaron Glenn, an attacking scheme, a little variation in coverage and possibly some growth from talented cover men, the Lions' cornerbacks have an opportunity to excel.

Glenn is excited about the opportunity he has to "mold" Detroit's relatively young cornerbacks group into the type of defensive backs that he wants playing for him.

"I get a chance to mold those guys to exactly how I want those guys to play," Glenn told reporters earlier this offseason. "I know (secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant) is going to do a hell of a job in that situation. It’s my job to try to tie this thing together, from the front to the back, to make sure we’re all on the same page. So, I’m excited about that secondary, and I know those guys are going to do a good job for us."

As far as the starters go, it would sure appear that the new staff is rolling with last year’s third overall draft selection, Jeff Okudah, as the team's top option. He was drafted that high for a reason, and despite his rookie-year struggles, he deserves every opportunity to be the team's No. 1 cornerback.

Glenn just wants Okudah to give his best effort on a game-to-game basis, and he doesn't want the Ohio State product to worry about living up to the status of a top-five draft pick.

"Don't try to live up to be the third pick in the draft," Glenn said. "We don't need you to do that. We just need you to be the best Okudah you can be, and that'll be good enough for us."

The last regime brought him on slowly, but he won’t have that luxury this season. You only have so long as a top draft pick before you are thrown into the mix.

Behind Okudah, it’s a little bit more unclear regarding how it will play out.

There is a good chance that the second outside corner spot will be one of the biggest camp battles: Amani Oruwariye vs. Quinton Dunbar.

Dunbar was one of the better cornerbacks in the entire league in 2019, and Oruwariye has shown some flashes of play-making ability.

However, neither lived up to expectations a season ago. Now, both are going into a critical season -- yet for slightly different reasons.

At this time, it’s a toss-up on who will start, with the slight edge going in Dunbar’s favor due to experience. Actually, it very well could be a rotation, depending on the matchup.

No matter the case, though, injuries always arise throughout the NFL season, and both will have their time on the field. Teams can never have enough corners in a pass-happy league anyways.

In the slot, one of the bigger surprises from minicamp and OTAs was the usage of Mike Ford.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes inked nickelback Corn Elder to a one-year contract this offseason, and many assumed the slot corner job would subsequently be his to lose. Not so fast, my friend.

Ford has been with the Lions as a reserve for a few years, and his deal that was recently signed is actually for more money than Elder’s.

Playing predominantly on the outside for a majority of his career, the 6-foot Ford doesn’t necessarily fit the bill of your typical short-statured nickel.

In a league that is starting to use big-bodied slot receivers, maybe the slot corner position is evolving, as well.

Still, the Lions were giving Ford plenty of starting reps in the five-defensive back packages. It’s hard not to pencil in Ford as the starter right now. A lot can change over the summer months, though.

Overall, the Lions have some nice potential at the position. Now, it’s time for that talent to translate to the field.

