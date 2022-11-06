Lions' Studs and Duds: Barnes, Joseph, Hutchinson Shine

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 9 studs and duds, after their 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The noises inside Ford Field, for the first time since Week 2, were jubilant as the clock hit triple zeroes.

After struggling down the stretch in close games in recent weeks, the Detroit Lions exorcised the demons of a five-game losing streak against the rival Green Bay Packers. Though Green Bay quarterback and noted Lions tormentor Aaron Rodgers threatened multiple times, Detroit claimed a 15-9 Week 9 victory to move to 2-6.

Here are the studs and duds from Sunday’s game.

STUD: S Kerby Joseph

Joseph has been a momentum-changing player for the Lions since entering the starting lineup in Week 4. He’s forced a total of four turnovers in his last three games, including two interceptions in Sunday’s win.

The Illinois product picked off the first of what would be two red-zone interceptions by Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The interception came as the result of the pass being deflected by linebacker Derrick Barnes’ helmet.

Later in the game, he secured a second interception at a key time. Following Jared Goff’s interception that set Green Bay up deep in Lions territory, Joseph jumped in front of Packers tight end Robert Tonyan to thwart the rally.

Joseph left the game after his second interception, as he collided with teammate Jeff Okudah and was evaluated for a concussion. His two-interception game was the first by a Lions rookie since Devon Mitchell did so in 1986.

DUD: T Taylor Decker

Decker committed two penalties in the first half that impeded offensive progress. First, he was flagged for holding, moving the team back to its own 13-yard line and leading to an eventual punt.

Later, he committed a false start that turned a third-and-4 into a third-and-9. The Lions would recover and convert, but the drive once again led to a punt. It’s the second straight week he has committed a false start.

STUD: LB Derrick Barnes

The second-year linebacker had perhaps his best game as a pro Sunday. He led the team in tackles with 12, while also adding an interception and notching both a sack and tackle for loss.

There have been games where Barnes has seen very little action at the linebacker position, but he certainly made the most of his chances against the Packers. Using his helmet, he inadvertently deflected Rodgers’ pass on first-and-goal from Detroit’s 5-yard line, which was eventually intercepted by Joseph.

The next time Green Bay drove into the red zone, Barnes teamed up with Kerby Joseph and Benito Jones to swallow up running back A.J. Dillon for no gain. It came on back-to-back plays inside the 1-yard line. Rookie Aidan Hutchinson ended that drive with his first career interception.

Barnes notched a sack late in the first half, when he bullied his way through the line on a stunt and blew past Dillon to take down Rodgers.

DUD: QB Jared Goff

Goff threw two touchdowns in the red zone, but once again struggled to pilot his offense to points. He threw for just 137 yards, on 14 completions, and also threw what could’ve been a costly interception.

The veteran quarterback was playing with a depleted supporting cast, as Josh Reynolds joined the ranks of the inactives. However, he wasn’t sharp with his passes, and missed receivers on two fourth-down incompletions.

His interception came at an inopportune time, as he fired it to Jaire Alexander on his second pass of the second half. Alexander returned it to Detroit’s 23-yard line, but Joseph saved the defense with his second interception.

STUD: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown was forced to carry most of the receiving workload with Detroit’s other two starting wideouts dealing with injuries. His stat line shows just four catches for 55 yards, but both totals led the team.

In Detroit’s first game without tight end T.J. Hockenson, it was looking for options to help offset the loss of his production. Though there were struggles in the passing game, St. Brown showed consistency with key catches.

On his second reception, St. Brown passed Calvin Johnson to take the top spot on the Lions' leaderboard for most catches by a player in his first two seasons.

DUD: CB Jeff Okudah

Okudah struggled Sunday lined up against Green Bay’s Allen Lazard. He was beaten for a touchdown in the third quarter, and also for a long third-down conversion in the first half.

The Ohio State product also yielded a long completion to tight end Samori Toure in the fourth quarter. The completion put the Packers inside the red zone, yet Okudah recovered enough to force a fumble that nearly won the game for Detroit.

STUD: Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson found himself at the right place at the right time, as he earned his first career interception.

The defensive play prevented the Packers from getting on the board and kept the momentum in Detroit's favor.