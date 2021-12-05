Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 13 studs and duds, after their 29-27 triumph over the Minnesota Vikings.

There are no more worries about a winless season in Detroit.

The Lions received a last-second boost on their final drive, as quarterback Jared Goff hit receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the end zone with no time left to cement the first win of the season in Motown.

Players erupted on the sideline, while fans went home with a smile and early Christmas gift in the form of a hometown win.

Here are Sunday’s studs and duds.

STUD: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR

The Lions’ rookie receiver caught the game-winning touchdown pass as part of a career-high effort. In all, he hauled in 10 passes for 86 yards.

He came up big on the final drive, catching an out-route and staying on his feet to get out of bounds. This preserved valuable time on the clock, which set up his game-winning catch with no time left.

The youngster proved his consistency Sunday, as he caught 10 of his 12 targets. One play before his game-winning score, St. Brown broke up what would’ve been a game-ending interception.

DUD: Amani Oruwariye, CB

In a similar effort to the first matchup between these two teams, Oruwariye struggled to keep up with Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson. The Vikings' second-year receiver torched everyone in his way, but Oruwariye was the main culprit.

On the day, Jefferson finished with 11 catches for 182 yards. He caught the team’s go-ahead touchdown. He also hauled in a 48-yard catch past Oruwariye earlier in the game.

The Penn State alum finished with seven tackles, including one for loss. Yet, he didn’t record a pass defensed, and struggled to go step-for-step with Jefferson.

STUD: Jerry Jacobs, CB

Jacobs was exceptional in the open field Sunday, especially early on. He made tackles for loss on a pair of screen passes. On Minnesota’s opening drive, he busted up a screen pass to Adam Thielen.

Later in the first half, he closed quickly on a pass to Dede Westbrook, resulting in another negative play for the Vikings. He finished the game with seven tackles, and also registered a hit on Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins.

He left the game with a neck injury briefly, but returned quickly. His seven tackles are a career-high, another sign that he belongs among the professional ranks after going undrafted.

DUD: Jamaal Williams, RB

Without D’Andre Swift, the Lions needed an increase in production from its backups in the backfield. Williams was the next man up, but couldn’t get much going in the run game. He also was quiet in the pass game, as he had just one catch for nine yards.

On the ground, he had 71 yards on 17 carries and fumbled, which was recovered by Lions center Evan Brown. He didn’t touch the ball on either of the Lions’ fourth-down tries, a sign that the confidence in him might not be as high as it is in Swift.

On the Lions’ final possession, he remained on the sideline, while Godwin Igwebuike took reps.

STUD: Jared Goff, QB

Goff was denied on a fourth-down sneak on his first drive, but rebounded to have a solid first half. He hit T.J. Hockenson and Brock Wright for touchdowns, as the offense exploited a Vikings defense that was without its top two linebackers.

He made two crucial mistakes in the fourth quarter, first an interception and then a fumble on a fourth-and-1. However, he rebounded to lead a show-stopping final drive, culminating in the game-winning touchdown to St. Brown.

The former Los Angeles Rams signal-caller finished with 296 yards passing -- his most since Week 4 -- and three touchdown passes. His turnovers were indeed critical, but he redeemed himself with composure and clutch throws on the final drive.

STUD: T.J. Hockenson, TE

Hockenson was the player who benefited most from Minnesota being without its top linebackers. He was open early and often, exploiting holes in coverage all afternoon. The Iowa product finished with four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions’ offense is at its best when Hockenson is actively involved. In games where he is limited, Goff has trouble connecting with other receivers. On Sunday, Hockenson was productive and a big reason why the offense was successful.