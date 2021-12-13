Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 14 studs and duds, after their 38-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.

It felt as though they were running a race with a bad leg.

Without 19 percent of its roster, Detroit put together a solid half, but flamed out after halftime. After battling to the tune of a seven-point halftime lead with the Denver Broncos, the Lions went scoreless in the final two quarters.

Ultimately, the Lions fell to the Broncos, 38-10, Sunday at Mile High Stadium. Here are the studs and duds from the Week 14 matchup.

STUD: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR

St. Brown continues his upward swing, as the season enters its late stages. He has emerged as a reliable option for Goff, doing so to the tune of eight catches for 73 yards on 11 targets Sunday.

Campbell used St. Brown in a variety of ways, lining him up in the backfield, out wide and tight to the formation. His speed allows him to be an important piece within the offense.

He converted a fourth down to start the fourth quarter, snagging a pass from Goff and sprinting 19 yards while drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty on Denver safety Caden Sterns.

Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports

DUD: Jared Goff, QB

Playing with a depleted offensive line, Goff struggled to find a rhythm Sunday against the Broncos' defense. He led two second-quarter scoring drives, the first ending with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Kalif Raymond. However, he was largely ineffective throughout the course of the afternoon.

The second half was a struggle, as it began with a fumble by Godwin Igwebuike.

Goff made several off-target throws, too, during what was a nightmarish second half for him and the Lions. He missed Shane Zylstra open on a crossing route, and then again on a fourth-and-goal.

On the day, Goff finished 24-for-39 passing for 215 yards, a touchdown and a late interception. He was picked off by Justin Simmons, who jumped in front of a pass intended for Brock Wright. In addition, he had four passes batted down at the line.

Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

STUD: Craig Reynolds, RB

Detroit needed someone to step up in the backfield without its top two contributors, and Reynolds was that guy. After a strong preseason, Reynolds didn’t make the team’s final roster. Once he got his chance, he took advantage of it.

Early on, it was a 35-yard run on the team’s second drive that set up the Lions' first touchdown. He remained consistent throughout the game, finishing with 11 carries for 83 yards. Reynolds also caught a pass for 14 yards on the game’s final drive, putting him just shy of 100 all-purpose yards on the afternoon.

DUD: Godwin Igwebuike, RB

Without D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, the Lions were forced to lean on Igwebuike, Reynolds and Jermar Jefferson. Igwebuike couldn’t do the trick, however, as he carried the ball eight times for 25 yards.

He also lost a crucial fumble that set the team back. The Lions took the ball to start the second half, but Igwebuike was hit and lost the ball on just the second play of the half. Denver went down and scored a touchdown, making it a two-score lead that it would eventually add to.

STUD: Josh Woods, LB

Much like the running backs, the Lions were without contributors at the linebacker position Sunday. Both Julian Okwara and Jalen Reeves-Maybin were inactive, and Alex Anzalone left the game on the second series.

Woods stepped up in a big way, making 13 tackles. Ten of those stops were solo, and the 13 total is a season-best mark for the Lions from an individual standpoint. He had two tackles for loss, and helped the defense do its best in stopping Denver’s potent rushing attack.

DUD: Ryan McCollum, C

Frank Ragnow is done for the season, and Evan Brown is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving the Lions with only McCollum at center. The player who began the season on Houston’s practice squad made his first career start and struggled.

He was beaten for a sack on the third play of the game, as Dre’Mont Jones beat him off the ball to bring down Goff for a loss of eight yards. He also was called for holding on a third-and-short play. On Sunday, McCollum wasn’t the even-keeled player many have come to expect, leading the Lions’ offensive line.