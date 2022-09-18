Lions' Week 2 Studs and Duds

For the first time in 2022, the Detroit Lions are in the win column.

Despite a second-half lull that allowed Washington back into contention, Detroit was able to ride a dominant first half to its first win of the season. The Lions defeated the Commanders, 36-27, at Ford Field in front of a raucous crowd.

Here are the studs and duds from Dan Campbell’s squad in Sunday’s win.

STUD: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

It was a historic day for the rookie, who looked much more comfortable in his second career game. The Michigan product notched his first career sack on the first drive of the game, and then cut it loose.

Hutchinson totaled three sacks in the first half, and finished the game with six tackles. He developed a limp in the second half, however, and was in and out of the lineup throughout the final two quarters.

Hutchinson’s condition is worth monitoring, yet it wasn’t enough to sideline him for good. His production was undeniably what Detroit is expecting from the prized No. 2 overall pick.

DUD: TE T.J. Hockenson

Hockenson struggled to get involved in the offense Sunday. He finished with just three catches for 26 yards, on seven targets, and struggled with drops for the second straight week.

Jared Goff connected with his tight ends in key situations, but the Lions were unable to get Hockenson the ball near the red zone.

STUD: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

All the second-year receiver, out of USC, did in Sunday’s game was score two touchdowns and set an NFL record.

With his nine-catch, 116-yard performance, St. Brown became the first receiver in NFL history to catch at least eight passes and score at least one touchdown in six straight games. He caught touchdowns in both halves, including a dagger in the fourth quarter.

After Washington scored to cut Detroit’s lead to 22-15, St. Brown took the first play of the ensuing drive 58 yards on a jet sweep. His lone carry was enough to lead the team in rushing.

Junfu Han, USA TODAY Sports

DUD: WR DJ Chark

Chark was a non-factor, finishing the game without a catch (on four targets). His closest moment came when the Lions ran a flea-flicker and Goff’s pass intended for the wideout was deflected.

STUD: RB D’Andre Swift

Though Swift was dealing with an ankle injury throughout the week of practice, he was able to make an impact on Sunday’s game. He ran the ball just five times, but took one of those attempts 50 yards.

His biggest play came in the third quarter, on the heels of St. Brown’s big run. Needing a score to keep the Commanders at bay, Swift caught a screen pass from Goff, regained his footing after a slip and made several defenders miss en route to a crucial score.

In all, Swift totaled 87 yards of offense. Even when limited, he still made key plays for the Lions to push the team to a win.

STUD: QB Jared Goff

Sunday was perhaps Goff’s best day as a member of the Lions. He tossed four touchdowns, and played turnover free. He finished 20-for-34 for 256 yards, making all the necessary throws to put his team in position to win.

Goff finished with a 121.7 quarterback rating, and avoided the critical mistake he made last week against Philadelphia. He showed comfort in offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s scheme.

With the signal-caller playing at this level, the Lions are capable of being very explosive on offense.