Lions' Week 2 Top 5 PFF-Graded Offensive and Defensive Players

Here is a look at the top Pro Football Focus performers for the Detroit Lions from Week 2.

Surprise, surprise. On Monday night, the Detroit Lions carried a 17-14 lead into halftime against the Green Bay Packers, and proceeded to give it away in the second half. An experience that has become all-too-familiar for fans of the Lions.

Despite that being the case, there were positives that emerged from Detroit's 35-17 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at Lambeau Field.

For one, Detroit's new signal-caller Jared Goff and tight end T.J. Hockenson continued to build upon their chemistry that was first established in the offseason when they trained together in California.

Hockenson finished the Week 2 contest with a team-high eight receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.

The third-year pro also graded out as the Lions' top offensive player and top overall player for the week, per Pro Football Focus, with an 81.5 grade.

Benny Sieu, USA TODAY Sports

Rounding out Detroit's top five offensive performers for Week 2, according to PFF, were center Frank Ragnow (74.4 grade), running back D'Andre Swift (71.8 grade), fullback Jason Cabinda (70.6 grade) and offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai (68.8 grade).

Meanwhile, Goff, who completed 26-of-36 passes for 246 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, to go along with four rushes for 46 yards, finished with a PFF grade of 62.9.

He was unable get a lot of help from his receivers with last names that weren't Hockenson or Cephus (four receptions for 63 yards and a TD), and it showed in the PFF grades.

Receivers Kalif Raymond (58.4), Tom Kennedy (55.9) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (52.1) each found themselves in the bottom six of the Lions' offensive players for Week 2, per PFF. Joining them were offensive tackle Penei Sewell and tight end Darren Fells, each with a 59.9 grade, and offensive lineman Matt Nelson, who graded out as the team's worst offensive performer for the week, with a 43.4 mark.

As for the defense, it was a lot more bad than good from Dan Campbell's squad in Week 2.

The team's defensive backs and linebackers -- i.e. offseason acquisition Alex Anzalone -- struggled in pass coverage all night long, especially when Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn erroneously decided to go to man coverage at the beginning of the second half. It played a significant factor in the Packers scoring three straight touchdowns to open up the final half.

Thus, to no surprise, the Lions' bottom five defensive performers for the week consist of multiple LBs and DBs: Outside linebacker Trey Flowers (49.6 grade), Anzalone (43.6), defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (39.9), defensive back Amani Oruwariye (37.9) and defensive back Jerry Jacobs (27.7).

Contrary to popular belief, the Lions still managed to have a few defensive standouts in Week 2.

EDGE defender Charles Harris led the way for all Detroit defenders, with a PFF grade of 79.5 -- the second-highest grade for any Lions player for the week. Harris produced three total tackles, a sack and two QB hits in the primetime matchup with the Packers.

Rounding out Detroit's top five Week 2 defensive performers were outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (78.6), defensive back AJ Parker (71.8), defensive lineman Alim McNeill (64.9) and defensive back Bobby Price (63.1).

Next up for the Lions is a contest with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, taking place Sunday at Ford Field (1 p.m. EST).

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER