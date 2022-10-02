An explosive day for the Detroit Lions' offense was derailed by a porous effort by the defense.

Though the Lions totaled 520 yards of total offense, they allowed 555 yards on defense, and ultimately lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 48-45, Sunday to fall to 1-3 on the season.

Here are the grades for each position group, based on their performance in Sunday’s game.

Quarterback: B

Jared Goff had his best statistical performance as a member of the Detroit Lions, throwing for 378 yards and four touchdowns in the loss. However, he threw an untimely pick-six on the first snap of the second half that played a factor in the team’s three-point loss.

Aside from the crucial mistake, the signal-caller remained consistent and had his moments. He did put the ball in harm’s way a handful of times, including a pass that was dropped by a Seattle defender.

Goff’s chemistry with tight end T.J. Hockenson was on full display. Though Hockenson had a slow start to the season, he played a key role in Sunday’s game, and set the new record for receiving yards by a Lions tight end with 179 yards.

With Goff controlling the ship behind center, Detroit battled back into the game, after falling behind by two scores in the first half. The Lions scored touchdowns on each of their last four drives, an indication of the firepower that the unit has even without D’Andre Swift, DJ Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Running backs: B+

Without Swift, Jamaal Williams stepped into the starting running back role. He had a successful day, notching the second-highest rushing yard total of his career with 108 yards.

The biggest highlight of Williams’ day came in the third quarter when he stiff-armed a defender and broke loose for a 51-yard touchdown. He finished with two scores, with the other coming on the final play of the first half.

A downside to Williams’ performance in the passing game were two drops he had on a fourth-quarter drive, though they didn’t prove costly as the Lions finished the possession with a score.

Even without Swift, the Lions got plenty of contributions from its depth. Craig Reynolds ran for 30 yards on two carries, and Justin Jackson scored his first touchdown as a member of the Lions, on a 2-yard catch in the fourth quarter.

Wide receivers: B

Without Chark and St. Brown, the Lions were forced to elevate two receivers from the practice squad. Tom Kennedy and Maurice Alexander both played key roles in Sunday’s game, with Kennedy starting at wideout and Alexander handling kick returns.

Josh Reynolds, Detroit’s lone active regular, hauled in an impressive, contested touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, and notched 81 yards on seven catches. Kennedy was second amongst receivers in yards, with 54 yards (on three receptions).

Kalif Raymond saw his role increase, as he was targeted five times. He left briefly after bringing in a catch over the middle, but returned and finished with three catches. However, he lost a fumble in the second quarter, at the end of a 21-yard reception.

Quintez Cephus had two catches, before leaving the game with a foot injury.

Tight ends: A

T.J. Hockenson had a banner day, setting the Lions’ franchise record for receiving yards by a tight end with 179. Additionally, it was his first multi-touchdown game as a pro, and he became the first tight end in NFL history to total over 150 yards, two receiving touchdowns and a two-point conversion in a single game.

He scored his first touchdown on a wheel route, with the possession set up by a fumble recovery. On the final play of the third quarter, he turned a short pass into a career-long 81-yard reception.

Rookie James Mitchell made his NFL debut, but did not make a catch. Additionally, backup tight end Brock Wright was called for holding in the second quarter.

David Reginek, USA TODAY Sports

Offensive line: B-

Still without a pair of starters, the Lions' offense continues to hum. The young offensive line is coming together, and helped keep Goff upright. Detroit allowed just one sack, and paved the way for 145 rushing yards.

Yet, the effort was not without its flaws. Four different players were called for holding. Evan Brown, Penei Sewell, Matt Nelson and Dan Skipper each drew penalties. Sewell was also flagged for a false start.

Defensive line: F

Once again, the Lions' defense was diced by an opponent committed to a punishing run game. The Seahawks rushed for 235 yards, with Rashaad Penny’s 151 yards leading the way.

On two separate occasions, the Lions had Seattle in key third-down situations trailing by a score. Each time, Penny dashed into the end zone for back-breaking scores.

The pass rush was once again non-existent, as the Lions failed to record a sack. Geno Smith scrambled seven times for 49 yards, one of which ended with a 17-yard touchdown.

Individually, Isaiah Buggs was flagged for roughing the passer, and rookie Aidan Hutchinson committed a false start.

Linebackers: D-

Malcolm Rodriguez made the team’s biggest defensive play when he stripped punt returner Tyler Lockett to set up a touchdown. The rookie finished with 11 tackles, which tied for the team lead, and had a tackle for loss.

Yet, the performance for much of the game from this unit was subpar. Too often, Rodriguez and fellow starter Alex Anzalone fell for play action fakes and the middle of the field was diced by Smith.

Secondary: F

Smith threw for 320 yards and two scores, both of which were directed at rookie safety Kerby Joseph in his first career start. Joseph hadn’t played a defensive snap in any of Detroit’s first three games and his inexperience showed.

After allowing Dissly to get behind him for the first score, Joseph elected to follow the outside receiver on a goal-line crossing route and allowed Noah Fant to run free into the end zone.

Elsewhere, the Lions let up 143 yards to DK Metcalf and 91 to Tyler Lockett. Metcalf had the big play, getting behind Jeff Okudah for a 51-yard reception to set up a score. Both Okudah and Amani Oruwariye contributed a key pass breakup, but the overall effort was one to forget.

Special teams: B

Dominik Eberle was called up from the practice squad to replace the injured Austin Seibert and missed his first two extra point attempts. Additionally, the new addition booted a kickoff out of bounds. He did make his only field goal attempt, a 49-yarder.

On the punt side, however, it was a better day. Detroit punted only twice, with Jack Fox averaging 48.5 yards per. His first punt resulted in a fumble that resulted in Hockenson’s first touchdown.

Detroit faked a punt for the first time in 2022, with Fox hitting Cephus for a conversion. It was Fox’s third career completion in four attempts.

Coaching: D+

It truly is a tale of two sides for the Lions through four games. The offense, under coordinator Ben Johnson, leads the league in points scored, and was humming throughout on Sunday. Goff looked comfortable, and Detroit found ways to best utilize the pieces it had, with many key players out with injuries.

On the other side, the defense looks out of sorts under coordinator Aaron Glenn. Quarterback scrambles continue to be an issue, as Smith took advantage of pass rushers who got too eager.

Head coach Dan Campbell was successful in his fake field-goal attempt, which came in the first quarter with the Lions on their own 35-yard line.

Though the Lions' offense worked its way back into the game, Sunday’s showing will be best remembered for what it was -- another three-point loss, in which the defense couldn’t get the key stop.