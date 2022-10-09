Lions' Week 5 Studs and Duds

The Detroit Lions suffered an abysmal loss in the final game before their bye week, which is coming at the perfect time.

Though the team was the league leader in points through four weeks, Detroit was shut out by New England and Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick Sunday. The Lions lost in Foxborough, Ma., 29-0, falling to 1-4 on the season.

Here are the Lions' studs and duds from Sunday’s game.

STUD: RB Craig Reynolds

Though it was Jamaal Williams who started in the absence of D’Andre Swift, Craig Reynolds had the best day of any Detroit running back. He carried the ball six times for 24 yards and caught three passes for 68 yards.

Reynolds made the biggest play of the day for the Lions, turning a short pass into a 36-yard gain. He also had the longest run when he barreled for a 19-yard gain.

DUD: QB Jared Goff

After generating momentum early in the season, Goff took a step back in performance Sunday. He looked uncomfortable and was constantly on the move as a result of the Patriots’ pass rush.

Goff committed two turnovers on the day, throwing an interception in the red zone and losing a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. The veteran quarterback was 1-for-3 on fourth down passing attempts, with his only completion coming short of the first down marker on a fourth-and-2.

Detroit’s offense led the league in points through the first four games, but was non-existent Sunday. The unit entered the game averaging 437 yards of offense, but managed just 312 yards Sunday. Additionally, Goff & Co. had a difficult time converting in key situations.

STUD: WR Josh Reynolds

Reynolds was Detroit’s most productive wideout Sunday, catching six passes for 92 yards. On a day in which Goff was unable to connect with open receivers and constantly on the move, Reynolds was a secure target.

The lanky wideout totaled his second game of over 90 receiving yards in the loss, with the first coming two weeks ago at Minnesota. It’s also the third consecutive game in which he’s notched at least 80 receiving yards and he now leads the team in receiving yards.

DUD: TE T.J. Hockenson

A week after his best game as a pro, Hockenson’s presence was felt few and far between. He caught just one pass, for six yards in the fourth quarter, on four targets. He was also called for holding in the second quarter.

The tight end needed to step up with Detroit missing a starter at wide receiver. It wasn’t the case, though, as the Patriots made it difficult for the big-bodied pass catcher to create space.

DUD: RT Penei Sewell

Sewell struggled to contain New England’s top defensive end, Matthew Judon. Among the key plays leading to the loss was a fourth-and-short in which Sewell was beaten by Judon, leading to a sack and fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Detroit’s line struggled in both facets, as the run game averaged only 3.9 yards per carry and Goff was sacked twice (for a total of 18 yards).

DUD: CB Jeff Okudah

Okudah was Detroit’s top cornerback Sunday after the team decided to make Amani Oruwariye a healthy scratch. The result was not ideal, as the Ohio State product was called twice for pass interference. Both penalties resulted in gains of 25-plus yards.

Jakobi Meyers was New England’s top receiver, catching seven passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. Okudah suffered an injury in the third quarter but returned to action in the fourth.

The Lions secondary was beat up throughout, as recently activated Saivion Smith played just two plays before suffering a neck injury, while DeShon Elliott, Okudah and Ifeatu Melifonwu all suffered injuries.

DUD: Head coach Dan Campbell

Campbell’s normally high-powered offense was shut out, and the defense didn’t force a punt until the fourth quarter. Facing New England’s third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe, the Lions' defense once again struggled to make plays and get off the field at key moments.

Campbell’s team finished 0-for-6 on fourth-down conversion attempts, becoming the first team in NFL history to attempt six fourth downs and not convert a single one. Adding insult to injury, the Patriots scored 23 points off Detroit’s turnovers.

The second-year coach continues to make head-scratching in-game decisions, and his several risks taken Sunday failed to result in rewards. After a string of difficult losses, the motivator will be tasked with reigniting team morale, during and after the bye week, as Detroit tries to salvage its season.