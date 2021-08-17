Lions Will Release Long Snapper Don Muhlbach

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced Tuesday that the team is releasing franchise mainstay and long snapper Don Muhlbach.

“Look, I’ve got the utmost respect for Don,” Campbell said. “I played with Don. Seventeen seasons, 260 games, 37th overall in all-time games played in this league. Dude’s a pro. He’s an even better person. He meant a lot to this organization, always will.”

Muhlbach’s time with the Lions ends after 17 seasons, in which he played 260 games.

He began his career by signing with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2004, and he signed with the Lions after being waived in the same year.

Muhlbach has played in every Lions game since 2005, with the exception of one game in 2009, a game he missed with a concussion.

Campbell made the announcement to open his press conference Tuesday, which happened to be Muhlbach’s 40th birthday. Campbell appeared emotional when he made the announcement.

“I hate it, man,” Campbell said. “This is the hardest time, especially with a player like him. But, that’s coming down the wire, and I’d be remiss, if I didn’t open up with that for him.”

Currently, the Lions have Scott Daly on roster at the position.

“As weird as this may sound, it doesn’t mean (Muhlbach) was beaten out,” Campbell said. “Daly’s here, and he’s still got to compete for a job. And, he knows that, as does everybody else on this roster. But, it was time. Like I say, shoot, man, I wish him the best and his family. He’s a stud, and I hate that we had to be the ones to do this.”

Daly, who played his college ball at Notre Dame, went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, but signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Upon being released by the Cowboys, he signed with the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football.

When the AAF folded, Daly’s next job was with the New York Guardians of the XFL. He signed with the Lions on May 4.

Additionally, Campbell announced the signing of quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who spent time on the team’s practice squad in 2020.

