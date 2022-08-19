Fans of the newly released Madden 23 video game have started to gripe regarding the poor accuracy of the head coaches in the game.

For a company that has often faced criticisms for failing to improve and modify game play to appease their customers, the complete lack of accuracy is fascinating.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is now among the most popular head coaches in the NFL, so not highlighting his strength was frustrating for some.

Campbell is a former NFL player who also had a stint playing tight end for the Lions.

Injuries forced his career to be cut short, but he has found success working his way up the coaching ranks.

While he did not have much experience as a head coach, he did learn from established coaches in Bill Parcells and Sean Payton.

In the new season of HBO's "Hard Knocks", Campbell and his coaches are being featured heavily, as they are working to retool a roster that has not won anything significant in the modern era.

“I am who I am,” Campbell said, when asked about the public's reaction to the football documentary series. "Look, anytime you do something like this, you’re going to be out there in the public eye. This is a big thing. People are going to gather their own perception of who you are. I’m not changing that. One way or another, I can’t change that. I’ve got to be myself.”

Here is a sample of the reaction online to Campbell's portrayal in the latest release of Madden 23.