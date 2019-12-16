LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Matt Patricia: "They are Going to Have to Throw Me Out"

John Maakaron

Matt Patricia is aware of the immense stress that is associated with the coaching profession. 

Following the Lions seventh consecutive loss, discussion around Metro-Detroit has centered around the job status of both General Manager Bob Quinn and Patricia. 

At this point, reporters and media members are analyzing the body movements of key figures involved in the decision-making at Ford Field. 

Yesterday, Patricia had an extended conversation with Lions upper management prior to the game against the Buccaneers.

USATSI_13723515_168388382_lowres
© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The near 20-minute conversation has produced speculation by some that Patricia is likely to return based on the casual nature of the chat with Lions ownership and management.

Patricia was asked Monday during his media session how he handles the constant uncertainty that comes with the coaching profession.

Patricia explained, "For me, one of the things you realize pretty quick when you get in the game of football, coaching is a tough profession. Playing is a tough profession. It is a mindset you just develop early on." 

He added, "When I was in other places, part of the thing that makes me me is I go in to work every single day trying to earn my job that day. I would go in and make sure my key card worked and I was in the building and I was ok. Most of the reason why I don't leave the building is that they are going to have to throw me out, like I have said before. That is all you can control is your effort that day, your drive that day to be better as a player, as a coach, as a team and that is all I really worry about."

Related

Devon Kennard Hopes the Fans Support the Team Against Packers

Inside Story of the "Sell The Team" Fans at Ford Field

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predictions: Buccaneers-Lions

John Maakaron

SI Lions Maven staff predicts what will occur during Sunday's game at Ford Field

The Inside Story of the "Sell The Team" Fans at Ford Field

John Maakaron

Paul Savich started "The DLine" in 2005

Scouting Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin and TE O.J. Howard

Vito Chirco

Vito Chirco provides scouting reports on Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin and TE O.J. Howard

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Bucs Take on Lions in Week 15 Matchup

John Maakaron

Log on and join the in-game discussion, as we LIVE blog the Bucs-Lions Week 15 contest

Dick Vermeil Disagrees that Matt Patricia Should be Fired

John Maakaron

Former Eagles and Rams coach was impressed with Patricia when he watched Eagles game

The Easy Path for Lions to Earn Number Two Pick

John Maakaron

Here is what needs to happen

3 Takeaways from Lions' Week 15 Loss to Buccaneers

Brandon Justice

Our Brandon Justice gives his three takeaways from the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Bucs

Devon Kennard Hopes the Fans Support the Team Against Green Bay

John Maakaron

LB Devon Kennard understands why their were empty seats against Tampa Bay

Lions Outplayed by Jameis Winston & Co., Lose, 38-17

John Maakaron

Lions lose seventh straight game, fall to 3-10-1

Matt Patricia Discusses Lions Slow Start Against Buccaneers

John Maakaron

Slow start against Buccaneers was detrimental according to Matt Patricia