    • October 21, 2021
    Detroit Reporter In Search of Matthew Stafford Interview Gets Denied

    Matthew Stafford declined an interview with a reporter who flew to Los Angeles early to try and speak with him.
    Author:

    Both Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay declined a conference call request to speak with Detroit media this week ahead of their Week 7 contest with the Lions. 

    While it is not terribly surprising that Stafford chose to only speak at his weekly media session that takes place on Wednesday, it is interesting that he declined a request from a reporter who flew in early to try and speak with him. 

    Long time sports writer Carlos Monarrez flew to California early to try and land a talk with the most polarizing quarterback the Lions have ever had. 

    According to the Detroit Free Press, "There’s a common courtesy in the NFL: When a reporter from a player’s former team travels to his new city in order to get a one-on-one interview for a few minutes, the request is almost never denied. But Matthew Stafford said no Wednesday. He turned me down. He also turned down at least one other reporter. He declined a conference call with Detroit beat writers. A couple of reporters who cover the Los Angeles Rams told me they couldn’t believe Stafford did this."

    While uncommon, Stafford preferred to remain tight-lipped with reporters in town and only showcased his true personality on a handful of occasions.

    Stafford has remained complimentary of his former team and has not taken any opportunities to speak poorly of the Ford Family or the Lions organization. 

    “I'm extremely happy to be here,” Stafford said on Wednesday. “I pinch myself getting the opportunity to play for this team with these players and these coaches. As far as comparing it to Detroit, I'm not going to do it.”

