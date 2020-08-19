SI.com
Matthew Stafford Sets Standard for Teammates to Follow

John Maakaron

Among the most important storylines for the Detroit Lions heading into the 2020 NFL season is how franchise passer Matthew Stafford will perform, as he returns from two significant back injuries the past two seasons.

It can be argued that Detroit's success rests solely on the shoulders of the 12-year NFL veteran quarterback.

During the early portions of training camp open to the media, Stafford has excelled. 

“It’s really huge. It’s huge for me in that standpoint, especially because we are in a training camp mode when we go offense versus defense," head coach Matt Patricia said Tuesday during a video conference.

For a team that is constantly in flux, one of the standards the organization can rely upon is Stafford understanding his role and excelling in the current offensive scheme.

"One of the things we talk a lot about with the offense, and really Stafford’s done an unbelievable job of, is just getting in and out of the huddle and having those substitutions be really sharp and crisp and that puts a lot of pressure on the defense when that happens," Patricia said. 

Stafford and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell have gelled while working together, as the offense last season was starting to emerge during the first eight games of the regular season. 

Bevell is continuing to seek that delicate balance of taking chances deep down the field while maintaining a consistent rushing attack.

The hope is that with increased familiarity, Stafford can put much more pressure on opposing defenses by running the offense at a higher tempo.

"He’s certainly is very comfortable with the offensive system and being able to get guys where they need to go very quickly. That sort of leadership and the command that he has of the offense and the way that he can run it at a high tempo and get it corrected or get it adjusted or make changes on the field based on what he sees against the defense -- that does put a lot of pressure on the defense. That’s really good for us to get those almost ‘game-like’ reps as much as we can in practice," Patricia commented.

