Mel Tucker Has Reportedly Signed 10-Year Contract Extension

Michigan State Spartans have their head coach of the future for the next decade.

Despite a disappointing loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, a late Wednesday evening report from the Detroit Free Press indicates that Mel Tucker has signed his contract extension.

Reportedly, Tucker has signed to remain the head coach of the Michigan State Spartans for the next decade. His annual salary averages $9.5 million per season.

"Every day I wake up feeling humbled to be the Head Football coach at Michigan State. It is my privilege to work alongside our student-athletes, coaches and staff who embody our culture of hard work, discipline, and excellence -- on and off the field," Tucker told the Free Press.

"Thank you to our Board of Trustees, President Stanley and our administration, Alan Haller and the athletics staff, our incredible donors and fans -- and of course Coach Izzo for the support and resources you provide MSU to build Spartan football. We could not do it without you. The mentorship and friendship of Mat Ishbia, Steve St. Andre, Brian Mosallam and Jason Strayhorn -- particularly during the process -- has been invaluable to me. It is a process to build a championship-winning program. A process that drives us to be better. A process that demands relentless soul and grit. And a process that requires support from Spartans across the globe. I am honored to be a part of the Spartan process today, and for years to come."

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

