Scouting CB Mike Hughes

Some players take a straight path to success, while others take a few detours to get there.

Detroit offseason acquisition and former first-round draft pick Mike Hughes fits the description of the latter.

My first impression of him on game film was, “He moves well.”

If anything last year, I think he got lost on a talented roster in Kansas City.

Immediately, he is Detroit’s second best cornerback behind Amani Oruwariye.

That is said, because nobody knows what to expect from CB Jeff Okudah, who is coming off a torn Achilles.

Kudos to Detroit general manager Brad Holmes on this one.

Holmes signed Hughes to a one-year deal for $2.25 million, in a move that could prove to be every bit as beneficial to the Lions’ defense as when the team brought in pass-rusher Charles Harris.

The two individuals share a similar trajectory, being former first-rounders who bounced around the league a little before ending up in Detroit.

Outside of being an elite, shutdown corner, Hughes is about everything a team could ask for in a CB when I went back and watched him play for the Chiefs late last season.

In my scouting notes, one side of my sheet of paper is reserved for positive play notes and the other side is reserved for negative ones. And, I have to tell you that most of my notes in pass coverage about Hughes were positive.

He did a lot of things really well, and he also showed he has the right kind of demeanor to play the position at a high level. He showed some swag, and it looked like he was most at home lining up in tight press man and getting after receivers.

My only concern was that he looked less confident -- and started giving receivers more cushion -- in the Chiefs' Week 15 contest, when the Chargers started picking on him.

However, I have confidence that former All-Pro CB and current Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will know how to help him reach his full potential.

After seeing how Glenn moved the meter with lower-round draft picks and undrafted free agents last season, I am excited to see what he can do with a first-round talent who is looking to establish himself in the league.

Hughes came into the NFL in 2018, when he was selected by the Vikings. However, various injuries -- a torn left ACL and broken vertebrae in his neck -- clouded his chances there, and they dealt him to the Chiefs.

In 2021, Hughes battled back, and played in all 17 games for Kansas City, proving he could put those serious injuries behind him.

Jay Biggerstaff, USA TODAY Sports

#23 Mike Hughes - 5-foot-10, 186 pounds

2021 Kansas City game film reviewed: DEN (12/5), Las Vegas (12/12) and LAC (12/16)

2021 stats: 47 tackles (40 solo), one interception, six passes defended and four forced fumbles

2021 snap count: 45.40 percent

Grade: B+

Scouting Report

Competitive cover corner, who plays with good technique, speed and athletic ability. Has an attacking disposition and body language. Best in press man, especially when carrying any type of straight-line vertical routes. Likes to come right up on receivers, and uses hands well to jam. Active, and he has a physical and aggressive edge to him. Can flip and open his hips and match routes with tighter and multiple break points. Understands the art of leverage, and does a nice job maintaining outside in leverage and using the sidelines as help on go-routes. Provides smaller throwing windows a lot of the time. Stays tight. Showed the ability to carry deep post, as well. Just as tight on short routes and slants. Shows good understanding of the position. Good field awareness. Can also drop into zone and come up and tag receivers. Has a knack for going after the ball, and can punch it out.

Totally reluctant against the run, and will only get involved if he absolutely has to. That’s not his thing. A risk-reward, resilient defender who has shown he is starting to come into his own.

Bottom line, and all scouting jargon aside, the Lions can win with Hughes, and that’s what this comes down to.

Plus, he now gets to face the Vikings twice a year.