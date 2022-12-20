Lions Select QB Anthony Richardson in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

Talk of the Detroit Lions selecting a quarterback early in the 2023 NFL Draft has steadily declined, as Jared Goff has started to cement his position as the team's starter for the upcoming 2023 season and possibly beyond.

Despite his recent stretch of quality play, a recent mock draft still has Detroit looking to bring in a future signal-caller to develop.

In the latest Pro Football Network mock draft, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes is selecting at No. 5 overall (via the Rams) and at No. 18 overall.

With the No. 5 pick overall, the team added Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Ian Cummings writes, "With Carter and Anderson both off the board, this decision becomes easy for the Lions: Take the QB with the most upside and stash him behind Jared Goff.

© Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK

More: Updated Lions 2023 NFL Draft Order

"In this 2023 NFL Mock Draft, it’s Florida’s Anthony Richardson. Richardson can be a game-breaker in the mold of Justin Fields on the ground, and he’s a growing passer with a rocket launcher arm as well."

Head coach Dan Campbell indicated this week the secondary gave up far too many "chunk" plays against the Jets.

"Defensively it’s just the, man, giving away the chunk plays," said Campbell. "The chunk plays hurt. I mean we shut down the run game, but when we get in those moments when we have the ability to -- an opportunity to make a play on a ball in the air, we just got to make those.”

With the second of two first-round picks, Detroit bolsters its secondary, by drafting Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch.

"The Lions have a need for more talent in the secondary -- but specifically, they need a DB who can man the slot at a high level," Cummings explained. "No defender in the 2023 NFL Draft qualifies for this role more than Alabama’s Brian Branch. Branch is extremely natural in coverage with his fluidity and burst, and he’s shown to convert at the catch point."