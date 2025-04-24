Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Beef Up Trenches
Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft has finally arrived.
In recent mock drafts, the Lions have strengthened their defensive and offensive lines, plus have upgraded the cornerback position at No. 28 overall.
With that said, let’s look at who the draft analysts have Detroit selecting in this draft season’s final mock draft roundup.
EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
Green is presently being mocked by the following:
Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Harmon is currently being drafted by the following:
The Draft Network (Jaime Eisner)
Defensive lineman Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Nolen is presently being selected by the following:
The Draft Network (Mason Johnstone)
Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Egbuka is presently being drafted by the following:
Pro Football Network (Jacob Infante)
As Infante writes, “Rumors have swirled that the Detroit Lions could look to trade star receiver Jameson Williams, rather than pay him a contract extension. Should they do that, they’d need to add another weapon to pair up with Amon-Ra St. Brown in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
One could argue that Emeka Egbuka is the most well-rounded wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has a nice frame with good hands, a high route-running IQ, solid athleticism, and the ability to work himself open, both as a ball-carrier and as a route-runner.”
EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia
Walker is presently being mocked by the following:
Pro Football Focus (analysts; trade-up with the L.A. Chargers to No. 22 overall)
As PFF pens, “Walker — a pass rusher with elite potential who can also play off the ball and, by all accounts, is of extremely high character — is an obvious Lions target. He recorded a 17.2% pass-rush win rate at Georgia last year and is expected to be selected much earlier than 22nd overall in the actual 2025 NFL Draft.”
Defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Williams is currently being projected by the following:
Pro Football Focus (Trevor Sikkema)
Cornerback Will Johnson, Michigan
Johnson is presently being mocked by the following:
As Schrager opines, “Johnson's stock has slipped a bit. He had a foot injury last season and was inconsistent for the Wolverines. He also sat out Michigan's pro day because of a hamstring injury.
He's a top-level talent, though, and he'd be the perfect corner to complement Terrion Arnold.”
Cornerback Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Hairston is presently being selected by the following:
The Draft Network (Justin Melo), FOX Sports (Geoff Schwartz), The Athletic (Dane Brugler)
Wide receiver Matthew Golden, Texas
Golden is currently being projected by the following:
The Draft Network (Daniel Harms)
Wide receiver Luther Burden III, Missouri
Burden is presently being mocked by the following:
The Draft Network (Ryan Fowler)
EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
Stewart is currently being picked by the following:
Yahoo! Sports (Charles McDonald), CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson), The Draft Network (Keith Sanchez), Pro Football Network (Mark Stolte), Detroit Free Press (Rainer Sabin)
As Stolte expresses, “This could end up being one of those picks where everyone looks back and clowns the rest of the league for allowing the Detroit Lions to get him. Shemar Stewart is an absolute specimen of an athlete at 6’5″ and 280 pounds (playing weight). He is perhaps the most athletic person to play the position: 4.59 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 10’11” broad jump, and a 40-inch vertical.
The one thing he lacks is college production. While some of that could be the scheme and role he played with the Texas A&M Aggies, playing opposite Aidan Hutchinson with Alim McNeil and DJ Reader on the interior is about as perfect an opportunity as you’re going to get. He would be almost guaranteed 1-on-1 situations where he would get to really show off that elite athleticism.
This is practically like the Lions getting both Travon Walker and Hutchinson.”
EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia
Williams is presently being mocked by the following:
NFL.com (Eric Edholm), The Athletic (Colton Pouncy; trade-up with Seattle Seahawks to No. 18 overall)
As Pouncy pens, “For a GM who’s all about drafting the right player, not position, this checks out. If you love a guy, don’t hesitate to get him — especially when you have one of the NFL’s most complete rosters.
So, then, does Williams fit the description? In this mock, he does.
Historically, Williams is almost everything the Lions like from their edge rushers. He’s got ideal size at 6-foot-5, 261 pounds, has 34 3/8 anoconda arms, can defend the run and maintains discipline, plays with power and a motor and is viewed as a high-character individual. Here’s what Georgia coach Kirby Smart had to say of Williams, per The Beast: ‘He’s very versatile for us in terms of on the field, but there is no greater value than what he does in the locker room. … (He’s a) great leader for us).’”
EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Ezeiruaku is currently being drafted by the following:
The 33rd Team (Kyle Crabbs), CBS Sports (Pete Prisco), Detroit Free Press (Dave Birkett)
Offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Jackson is currently being mocked by the following:
NFL.com (Bucky Brooks), NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah)
EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Pearce is presently being drafted by the following:
The 33rd Team (Ian Valentino), Pro Football Network (Brentley Weissman)
As Weissman writes, “James Pearce Jr. is one of the most underrated edge rushers in this class with exceptional speed, bend, and body control. He’s one of my top players in this class who falls a bit in the mock draft.
Pearce’s ability to effortlessly navigate around offensive tackles would perfectly complement Aidan Hutchinson’s skills, creating a formidable pass-rushing duo for the Detroit Lions and establishing them as a dominant force.”
Offensive guard Tyler Booker, Alabama
Booker is currently being drafted by the following:
NFL.com (Charles Davis), NFL.com (Chad Reuter), Tankathon
As Reuter pens, “Booker's powerful presence would help fill the huge hole left by Kevin Zeitler on the Lions' offensive line. Though he played primarily on the left side, Booker logged time at left and right guard at Alabama, and veteran Graham Glasgow has started on both sides, setting the team up to find a combination that maintains the strength of Detroit's top unit.”
EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
Scourton is presently being mocked by the following:
Pro Football Network (Ryan Gosling)
As Gosling writes, “Nic Scourton might be the most aesthetically pleasing pass rusher in the class. He’s wise beyond his years regarding his arsenal of rush moves, and his well-developed frame is NFL-ready despite only being 20 years old. Unfortunately, gaining unnecessary weight for the 2024 season likely hurt his NFL Draft stock.”
Offensive lineman Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
Zabel is currently being projected by the following:
ESPN (Jordan Reid), DetroitLions.com (Tim Twentyman), CBS Sports (Josh Edwards)
As Twentyman writes, “Zabel showed at the Senior Bowl he can handle the step up in competition. He started at four different spots along the offensive line in college and when he moved to center at the Senior Bowl he was probably the most consistent of the bunch. The Lions love that kind of versatility upfront.
Zabel could compete for a starting spot at guard right away and could be a plug-and-play piece at a number of different spots, if needed. Zabel's skillset, versatility and play style fits perfectly in Detroit.”