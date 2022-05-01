Grades: Detroit Lions' Draft Universally Praised Nationally

The Detroit Lions received several "A" grades and even an "A+" for their eight selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The reviews are in for the Detroit Lions' 2022 NFL Draft class, and they are quite favorable for general manager Brad Holmes and the team's personnel department.

Here is a look at the reviews of the haul brought in by the Lions.

Sports Illustrated

Grade: A

"GM Brad Holmes had us swooning the moment he jumped back into the thick of the first round to land arguably the best wide receiver in the class. He had us blindly supporting any and every future move with the addition of Paschal. As much as we heralded Hutchinson as the consummate Dan Campbell player, Paschal may be the more ideal fit. He can line up in multiple positions and he plays every down like an oversized toddler kicking his way through a playpen full of block towers—it’s pure joy and destruction. The Lions may be the most improved team in the NFL next year by virtue of this class. With one slate of picks, both head coach and quarterback feel supported and pacified. There isn’t much more a GM can do."

New York Post

Grade: B+

"The state of Michigan rejoiced when Hutchinson slipped to No. 2 overall. QB Jared Goff rejoiced at no threat to his job. Echoes of Detroit drafts gone by with a bold receiver pick, trading up 20 spots for the burner Williams."

PFF

Grade: A+

"The Lions gladly take the hometown Hutchinson falling into their laps. The Michigan product has been labeled as the “high floor, lower ceiling” prospect of the top group of edge defenders, but that may be underselling his upside.

Detroit also made a massive move up the board for Williams, who is a game-changing talent when healthy. No one else in this class sniffs Williams’ speed or movement skills.

Detroit is beefing up the defensive front with Aidan Hutchinson in Round 1 and now Paschal in Round 2.

Joseph is still very much learning the safety position, but he has uncoachable ball skills and length. He’s also such an easy mover and should get looks at split-field safety and in the box in Detroit. He just needs more experience at the position to really develop into a legitimate starter in the league."

USA Today

Grade: A

"On the flip side of the Stafford coin, coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes seem to be putting the draft capital obtained from the Rams to good use as the Motown rebuild rolls on. Probably a gift that Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson, arguably this year's best incoming player, 'fell' to Detroit at No. 2 before Holmes and Campbell vaulted up 20 spots from No. 32 in order to get highly touted Alabama WR Jameson Williams. And with two first-rounders at the ready for 2023, probably smart the Lions didn't roll the dice on one of this year's quarterbacks – opting instead on Day 2 for Kentucky DE Joshua Paschal and Illinois S Kerby Joseph, players who can contribute immediately."

NFL.com

Grade: B+

"It's possible the Lions got the best defender available this year at No. 2 in Hutchinson and the best receiver in the draft at No. 12 in Williams. Picking the talented pass-catcher was a bit of a risk, given the draft capital they parted with to trade up for him and the fact that he is coming off an ACL tear. His talent could make the trade look like a shrewd one, however. Paschal and Joseph were solid picks who could contribute right away."

ESPN

Grade: B+

"The Lions were feisty in Year 1 under coach Dan Campbell, but they still won just three games. This is one of the league's worst rosters from top to bottom. That's why I was surprised to see them trade up 20 spots in Round 1 instead of keeping pick Nos. 32 and 34. The draft is such a crapshoot that it's almost always better to take two chances at a top-ranked prospect than one.

At the same time, I love the player they got in Jameson Williams (12), an electric wide receiver who could immediately be Jared Goff's No. 1 target. He's coming off a torn left ACL but should be ready to go by training camp. The trade felt like general manager Brad Holmes forced his way into a big move to fill a need, but Williams is going to be great when he's on the field.

You should know by now my thoughts on edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (2). The Lions getting my clear top-ranked prospect is a huge win, because he not only fills a void -- they finished 29th in pressure percentage and 30th in sacks last season -- but he's a local kid who wants to play in Detroit."