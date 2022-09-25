Despite winning their first game of the season, many NFL experts do not see the success continuing in Week 3 of the season.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 72 percent of NFL analysts are predicting the Minnesota Vikings (1-1) to defeat the Detroit Lions (1-1) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed to reporters that communication will be extremely key this week, especially since U.S. Bank Stadium is expected to be loud and disruptive all afternoon.

"The silent cadence is the big thing. And it is the little things," said Campbell. "You’re in the huddle, you’re trying to hear the play, ‘Did I hear that right? What did he say?’ Man, hearing it, being sharp. Clear communication, really everything starts with (Jared) Goff.

"And so really the last two days, we’ve just had the music cranked non-stop. Normally, you do it, and then you hold up cards so that everybody can hear. We just left it up, so that you’re trying to get personnel out there. Everybody’s trying to communicate, and it’s just a -- it’s a mess in a good way. And I thought Goff has handled it really well. I thought our players handled it well yesterday. But, that’s about as good as you can do to this point, is just try to put them under that stress because -- I just go back to this, if we can handle that offensively, I feel good about us being efficient. There’s other factors that play into it, but I think it’s the most critical is our communication. First one, on the road, and so, we’ve tried to work on that.”

In their last meeting in Week 13 of the 2021 season, the Lions were victorious, 29-27, at Ford Field in a surprise, comeback victory that was the first win for Campbell and the new coaching staff.