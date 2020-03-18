AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

NFL Game Pass is Free Until May 31

John Maakaron

As a member of the Detroit media covering the Lions, NFL Game Pass is highly beneficial to replay games, to scout opponents, and to effectively analyze the performance of certain players on the Lions roster.

Typically, Game Pass is available at a cost of $99.99 for non-media members. 

Now, if you are fan of sports seeking an alternative to live sporting events, the NFL is offering free access to watch past games via NFL Game Pass.

The online streaming service will be free of charge until May 31 for fans within the United States.

To sign up for complimentary access, fans can sign up by creating an account at NFL.com/GamePass or by downloading the NFL app via your mobile device or smart television. 

Here are some of the benefits of NFL Game Pass: 

NFL Shows

  • Previous seasons of NFL original programming including A Football Life, Mic'd Up, Hard Knocks

Game Replays

  • With Game Pass, fans can replay NFL games from 2009-2019.
  • Replay preseason NFL action, NFL playoffs, previous Super Bowl
  • Condensed 45-minute versions of NFL games
  • Access to "All-22" and "High Endzone" footage with Coaches Film.

Game Pass Film Sessions

  • Brian Baldinger and Ron Jaworksi break down techniques, highlight-reel plays with NFL coaches and players.

According to NFL.com:

"Also starting today, NFL digital platforms will offer fans full game encores each day across NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL's official YouTube channel. These encores will feature signature wins from all 32 teams starting with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs leading a stunning 4th quarter comeback over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Featured games will be made available for viewing by Noon ET each day."

Comments (1)
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Free is good

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Way: Lions Trade for Patriots DB Duron Harmon

Lions acquire third former Patriot in free-agency

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions Continue to Raid New England, Acquire DT Danny Shelton

Lions have acquired defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Contract is reportedly worth $8 million over two-years.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions Had Formal Interview with OG Shane Lemieux at Combine, Could Be Draft Target

Our Logan Lamorandier dives into whether OG Shane Lemieux could be a target of the Lions in this year's NFL Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Was There a Better Option at RT than Vaitai?

Halapoulivaati Vaitai is drawing mixed reviews after signing a five-year contract with the Lions

John Maakaron

Lions Fans React to FA Signings, Wonder Why Quinn Overspends?

Lions reached agreements with three free agents Monday. Read how fans reacted to the signings

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Could Lions Target EDGE Defender Curtis Weaver in NFL Draft?

Our Logan Lamorandier opines on whether EDGE defender Curtis Weaver could be a target of the Lions in the NFL Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lionsmain

Lions Release LB Devon Kennard

Lions defensive captain Devon Kennard is reportedly set to be released to make way for linebacker Jamie Collins

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

New NFL CBA Makes Changes to Drug Policy

Read what changes were made to the NFL's drug policy under the new CBA

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Lions Find Backup to Matthew Stafford in Chase Daniel

Lions reach agreement with former Bears QB Chase Daniel

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Jason Hanson's NFL Record Preserved, Ex-Patriots QB Tom Brady No. 2

Former Lions kicker Jason Hanson remains NFL record holder for games played with one franchise

Vito Chirco