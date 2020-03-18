NFL Game Pass is Free Until May 31

As a member of the Detroit media covering the Lions, NFL Game Pass is highly beneficial to replay games, to scout opponents, and to effectively analyze the performance of certain players on the Lions roster.

Typically, Game Pass is available at a cost of $99.99 for non-media members.

Now, if you are fan of sports seeking an alternative to live sporting events, the NFL is offering free access to watch past games via NFL Game Pass.

The online streaming service will be free of charge until May 31 for fans within the United States.

To sign up for complimentary access, fans can sign up by creating an account at NFL.com/GamePass or by downloading the NFL app via your mobile device or smart television.

Here are some of the benefits of NFL Game Pass:

NFL Shows

Previous seasons of NFL original programming including A Football Life, Mic'd Up, Hard Knocks

Game Replays

With Game Pass, fans can replay NFL games from 2009-2019.

Replay preseason NFL action, NFL playoffs, previous Super Bowl

Condensed 45-minute versions of NFL games

Access to "All-22" and "High Endzone" footage with Coaches Film.

Game Pass Film Sessions

Brian Baldinger and Ron Jaworksi break down techniques, highlight-reel plays with NFL coaches and players.

