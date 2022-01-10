Former NFL GM on Brian Flores Firing: "I Bet It Is Harbaugh"

The Monday after the end of the 2021 NFL regular season has seen a flurry of coaches getting fired.

The end of the regular season in the National Football League means more than just planning for the playoffs.

For teams on the outside looking in, it means making difficult decisions to change directions and dismissing coaches.

On Monday morning, it has been reported that three NFL coaches and a general manager have all been fired.

In the NFC North, the Chicago Bears dismissed Matt Nagy after four seasons.

The Minnesota Vikings decided to completely clean house, as they have fired both general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer.

Among the moves that surprised some was the news that Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was shown the door after only three seasons.

It has been rumored for years that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was interested in bringing in Jim Harbaugh.

One former league general manager believes the Dolphins would never make the decision to dismiss Flores unless they had a new head coach already lined up.

"I bet it is Harbaugh," ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller revealed from his conversation with a source.

While the Harbaugh rumors continue to run rampant, his future plans remain uncertain.

The current head coach of the Michigan Wolverines has revealed to a recruit that he planned to test the waters in the NFL.

Harbaugh's recent interest in returning to the NFL could be tied to increasing his leverage and position at his current place of employment.

At this point, speculation will continue that Harbaugh is planning to return to the NFL until a decision is made and negotiations are finalized to modify Harbaugh's current contract at Michigan.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER