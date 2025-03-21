NFL Writer Suggests Lions Trade for Eagles Pass-Rusher
The Detroit Lions have focused primarily on retaining their own free agents and adding defensive backs since the start of free agency.
With a glaring need at defensive end, many pundits are expecting the team to target defensive ends in the upcoming NFL Draft.
In a recent Bleacher Report listing of seven surprise trades NFL teams could still make after free agency, Lions general manager Brad Holmes targets a player who has not had a successful stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.
In 2024, Bryce Huff missed a total of five games. In his first season with the NFC East squad, he recorded 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Detroit would send the Eagles a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for Huff.
As writer Maurice Moton explained, "The Lions don't have a reliable edge-rusher other than Aidan Hutchinson. They haven't re-signed Za'Darius Smith, and 2022 second-rounder Josh Paschal hasn't panned out. Marcus Davenport re-signed with the team, but he's played in just six games over the last two years because of injuries. Huff could carve out a starting role opposite Hutchinson on the defensive line in Detroit."
The 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive lineman inked a three-year, $51,100,000 contract with the Eagles last offseason. His deal included a $16,125,000 signing bonus, $34,000,000 in guaranteed money and an average annual salary of a little more than $17 million.
In 2025, Huff's base salary is $1,170,000, and he has a cap hit of $7,511,000. He has multiple void years tacked on to his contract, so dealing for the 26-year-old would likely mean he would land on the roster for at least the next three seasons.
With the Jets in 2023, the former Memphis Tigers lineman recorded 10 sacks before departing for a lucrative contract with the Eagles.