Detroit Sports Has New Social Media Star: Piper Campbell

The apple certainly does not fall too far from the tree.

Piper Campbell, the daughter of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, has a very entertaining account on TikTok, one of the most popular social media sites on the planet.

Detroit's new head coach told reporters that he planned on moving his family to Metro Detroit following the conclusion of veteran minicamp.

"My whole focus is, A, I’ve got to get my family up here," he said. "I’ve got to get everybody moved up here, so when we’re done next week, that’s going to be my sole priority is getting them all moved, getting settled in where we’re at. Then, from there, once that takes place, I’m going to spend those next couple weeks just cleaning up all of the little stuff, as it pertains to this team and some of the things offensively, defensively, special teams that I feel like, as a head coach, I can really hone in on and clean up and help the coordinators somewhat, if you will, and give them a little bit of direction. That’ll be my focus.”

In a couple of recent social media posts, Campbell's daughter has shared her thoughts on the challenges of moving to a new location and not having as many social contacts.

"I need friends here," Campbell posted on the popular social media site.

Also, Campbell made light of one of her father's most popular quotes from when he became head coach of the Lions.

Things we get asked about?

Campbell and her brother Cody recently shared things they are commonly asked about:

1.) "Do y'all bite kneecaps?"

Campbell: OFC.

2.) "Are y'all tall?"

Campbell: Tall enough.

3.) "Do y'all have a pet lion?"

Campbell: Do we?

