Detroit Sports Has New Social Media Star: Piper Campbell
The apple certainly does not fall too far from the tree.
Piper Campbell, the daughter of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, has a very entertaining account on TikTok, one of the most popular social media sites on the planet.
Detroit's new head coach told reporters that he planned on moving his family to Metro Detroit following the conclusion of veteran minicamp.
"My whole focus is, A, I’ve got to get my family up here," he said. "I’ve got to get everybody moved up here, so when we’re done next week, that’s going to be my sole priority is getting them all moved, getting settled in where we’re at. Then, from there, once that takes place, I’m going to spend those next couple weeks just cleaning up all of the little stuff, as it pertains to this team and some of the things offensively, defensively, special teams that I feel like, as a head coach, I can really hone in on and clean up and help the coordinators somewhat, if you will, and give them a little bit of direction. That’ll be my focus.”
In a couple of recent social media posts, Campbell's daughter has shared her thoughts on the challenges of moving to a new location and not having as many social contacts.
"I need friends here," Campbell posted on the popular social media site.
Also, Campbell made light of one of her father's most popular quotes from when he became head coach of the Lions.
Campbell and her brother Cody recently shared things they are commonly asked about:
Recommended Lions Articles
Grading Dan Campbell in Miami Dolphins' Loss to New England Patriots
The Miami Dolphins did not fare too well against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football in 2015.
A.J. Hinch Thanks Detroit Tigers Fans for Creating 'Nice Vibe' at Comerica Park
The announced attendance at Comerica Park was the largest attended sporting event in Michigan since prior to the global pandemic.
Pros and Cons of Lions Signing EDGE Defender Justin Houston
Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions signing EDGE defender Justin Houston.
1.) "Do y'all bite kneecaps?"
Campbell: OFC.
2.) "Are y'all tall?"
Campbell: Tall enough.
3.) "Do y'all have a pet lion?"
Campbell: Do we?
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more