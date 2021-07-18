Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Detroit Sports Has New Social Media Star: Piper Campbell

The daughter of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a very entertaining personality.
Author:

The apple certainly does not fall too far from the tree.

Piper Campbell, the daughter of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, has a very entertaining account on TikTok, one of the most popular social media sites on the planet. 

Detroit's new head coach told reporters that he planned on moving his family to Metro Detroit following the conclusion of veteran minicamp. 

"My whole focus is, A, I’ve got to get my family up here," he said. "I’ve got to get everybody moved up here, so when we’re done next week, that’s going to be my sole priority is getting them all moved, getting settled in where we’re at. Then, from there, once that takes place, I’m going to spend those next couple weeks just cleaning up all of the little stuff, as it pertains to this team and some of the things offensively, defensively, special teams that I feel like, as a head coach, I can really hone in on and clean up and help the coordinators somewhat, if you will, and give them a little bit of direction. That’ll be my focus.”

In a couple of recent social media posts, Campbell's daughter has shared her thoughts on the challenges of moving to a new location and not having as many social contacts. 

"I need friends here," Campbell posted on the popular social media site. 

Also, Campbell made light of one of her father's most popular quotes from when he became head coach of the Lions. 

Things we get asked about?

Campbell and her brother Cody recently shared things they are commonly asked about: 

Recommended Lions Articles

campbell5

Grading Dan Campbell in Miami Dolphins' Loss to New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins did not fare too well against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football in 2015.

tigers5

A.J. Hinch Thanks Detroit Tigers Fans for Creating 'Nice Vibe' at Comerica Park

The announced attendance at Comerica Park was the largest attended sporting event in Michigan since prior to the global pandemic.

USATSI_15324251_168388382_lowres

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing EDGE Defender Justin Houston

Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions signing EDGE defender Justin Houston.

1.) "Do y'all bite kneecaps?"

Campbell: OFC.

2.) "Are y'all tall?"

Campbell: Tall enough.

3.) "Do y'all have a pet lion?"

Campbell: Do we? 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

lions5
News

Detroit Sports Has New Social Media Star: Piper Campbell

campbell5
News

Grading Dan Campbell in Miami Dolphins' Loss to New England Patriots

tigers5
News

A.J. Hinch Thanks Detroit Tigers Fans for Creating 'Nice Vibe' at Comerica Park

USATSI_15324251_168388382_lowres
News

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing EDGE Defender Justin Houston

leddy5
News

Twitter Reacts: Steve Yzerman Trades Second-Round Draft Pick for Nick Leddy

campbell5
News

Lessons Dan Campbell Learned from Bill Parcells

surratt5
News

Lions WR Sage Surratt Excelled in Prep Basketball Prior to College

tigers5
News

Rod Allen Denies Choking Mario Impemba: 'It Was Not Violent'