4 Players for Lions to Watch in Championship Games

Read more on the four players the Detroit Lions should watch closely on Championship Saturday.

Championship Saturday has arrived on the college football landscape.

Four of the Power Five conferences will hold their championship games Saturday. There’s plenty on the line, as the four teams competing in the College Football Playoff will be announced Sunday.

There’s plenty of top-tier talent on display during championship weekend. This talent is attainable for the Detroit Lions, which have two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With a plethora of needs, the Lions will have eyes on plenty of players taking part in Saturday’s conference championship games. Here is one player from each Power Five championship game that the Lions should scout on Saturday.

Big 12 Championship Game

Matchup: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 10 Kansas State

Player to watch: Kansas State OG Cooper Beebe

The Lions are young on their offensive line, and have been battered by injuries the last two seasons. Offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai has missed the entirety of the 2022 season to this point with a back injury, playing a leading role in the unit’s struggles to stay healthy.

In Beebe, the Lions would get a durable offensive lineman who has started 25 games over the last two seasons. He has started every game for the Wildcats this season at left guard, but also has experience playing the tackle position.

Beebe is currently viewed as a late-round choice with upside. His abilities and durability could be appealing to teams like Detroit, though, which have depth needs at each offensive line position.

SEC Championship Game

Matchup: No. 14 LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia

Player to watch: Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

The Lions need stability in the secondary. Jeff Okudah has emerged as a potential top defensive back, but his development has been offset by Amani Oruwariye’s regression. Okudah’s development is promising, but it’s clear the Lions still need help at the position.

Ringo is a candidate to go early in next year's draft. Many scouting services have him among the best at his position, and have deemed him worthy of a first-round selection. As a result, the Lions should thoroughly vet him during the pre-draft process.

A member of the historic Georgia defense from a season ago, Ringo’s shining moment came in the National Championship Game, when he intercepted Bryce Young in the final minute and returned it for the game-winning touchdown.

With plenty of speed and the ability to track and tackle wideouts, Ringo is appealing to many teams picking early in the 2023 draft. There are plenty of good cornerbacks in this year’s class, but Ringo’s combination of athleticism and skill may make him the best of them all.

Jordan Prather, USA TODAY Sports

ACC Championship Game

Matchup: No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 23 North Carolina

Player to watch: Clemson DT Bryan Bresee

Clemson has gone through its fair share of hiccups on offense, but its defense has remained mostly rock-steady throughout the 2022 season. Bresee has been an anchor working on the interior.

Bresee has dealt with injuries and other ailments throughout the season, missing a stretch of games with a non-football medical issue and another two weeks with strep throat. When he’s on the field, though, he’s a dominant force in the trenches.

Pro Football Focus has been high on the defender throughout his career, with little difference this year. His tackling grade is down, but his average pass-rush grade of 73.0 is the highest since his freshman year.

The Lions are still evaluating what they have in their young defensive tackle products, such as Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill. If Detroit general manager Brad Holmes and company believe that the team needs help, a player like Bresee fits the mold.

Big Ten Championship Game

Matchup: Purdue vs. No. 2 Michigan

Player to watch: Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell

When Purdue takes the field, it will be looking to pull off a massive upset over the nation’s second-ranked team. If the Boilermakers are going to do the unthinkable, it will be because of the gun-slinging O’Connell.

In his four years with the Boilermakers, O’Connell has thrown for over 8,000 yards and 65 touchdowns. His knack for committing untimely turnovers has hindered his pro future, but there’s no debating his impact as a passer.

Based on the state of their franchise, the Lions may want to devote an early draft pick to a quarterback. However, there are other needs that may be more pressing. If Holmes wants to wait on selecting a quarterback, then O’Connell could be the prime candidate as a late Day 2, early Day 3 selection.