SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Poll: Should the Lions Keep 6 Wide Receivers?

Vito Chirco

The Lions appear to have a problem on their hands at wide receiver: They have too many talented ones, with only 53 total spots on the active roster for the players at each position on both sides of the ball. 

Don't get me wrong. It's a good problem to have. 

It just makes it harder to construct the team's 53-man roster entering the regular season, which kicks off Sept. 13 against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.

The locks at the position are Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola. 

After that, it's much more of a crapshoot. 

The next three players on the receivers depth chart -- Marvin Hall, Quintez Cephus and Jamal Agnew -- all have had good camps. 

But, are the Lions going to end up keeping six receivers coming out of training camp? 

Agnew's ability on special teams should give him an upper hand, and Cephus was a fifth-round selection of the organization this past April. 

So, Detroit general manager Bob Quinn presumably has more invested in the two of them than the 27-year-old Hall, who has never been able to carve out a consistent role in any team's offense since signing with the then-Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

But, from all accounts, Hall was just as impressive during padded training camp practice as Agnew and Cephus.

And remember, Hall has prior NFL playing experience -- albeit a small amount of it -- at the position, which is something that can't be said for Agnew, a converted defensive back, and Cephus, a first-year pro.

It begs the question: Should Quinn & Co. keep six receivers on the active roster going into the team's Week 1 matchup vs. the Bears?

Vote and comment below.

Vote here

Get all the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community today. 

Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. 

And be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yannick Ngakoue Traded to Minnesota Vikings

Read more on the Minnesota Vikings dealing for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Quintez Cephus No Longer Concerned about His Combine Speed

Read more on how Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus feels about those concerned about his speed.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Mailbag: Concerns at RB, Matt Patricia's Game Management

This week's mailbag focuses on the Detroit Lions' injury concerns at running back and Matt Patricia's game management

Logan Lamorandier

by

OnePrideTherese

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Kenny Golladay Dominates

Read more about Saturday's Detroit Lions training camp practice.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Jeff Okudah Is Not Ready to Start for Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah should start the 2020 season behind Amani Oruwariye.

John Maakaron

Does Matthew Stafford Have Chance to Win MVP in 2020?

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly examines Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's MVP chances headed into the 2020 season

Daniel Kelly

by

OnePrideTherese

Poll: Do You Agree with the Lions' Decision to Cancel Practice?

Lions decided to cancel practice on Tuesday to focus on the social unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideTherese

Bevell on Swift's Injury: "Every Day He Misses, We're Not Comfortable"

Read more on the impact of rookie running back D'Andre Swift missing a week of training camp practices with a muscle strain.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Lions Training Camp: 5 Takeaways from Day 10

Here are five takeaways from Day 10 of training camp for the Detroit Lions in Allen Park

Vito Chirco

Lions' 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Makes the Final Cut?

Read more on which members of the Detroit Lions roster could make the team following the completion of training camp.

John Maakaron