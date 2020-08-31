Poll: Should the Lions Keep 6 Wide Receivers?

The Lions appear to have a problem on their hands at wide receiver: They have too many talented ones, with only 53 total spots on the active roster for the players at each position on both sides of the ball.

Don't get me wrong. It's a good problem to have.

It just makes it harder to construct the team's 53-man roster entering the regular season, which kicks off Sept. 13 against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.

The locks at the position are Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola.

After that, it's much more of a crapshoot.

The next three players on the receivers depth chart -- Marvin Hall, Quintez Cephus and Jamal Agnew -- all have had good camps.

But, are the Lions going to end up keeping six receivers coming out of training camp?

Agnew's ability on special teams should give him an upper hand, and Cephus was a fifth-round selection of the organization this past April.

So, Detroit general manager Bob Quinn presumably has more invested in the two of them than the 27-year-old Hall, who has never been able to carve out a consistent role in any team's offense since signing with the then-Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

But, from all accounts, Hall was just as impressive during padded training camp practice as Agnew and Cephus.

And remember, Hall has prior NFL playing experience -- albeit a small amount of it -- at the position, which is something that can't be said for Agnew, a converted defensive back, and Cephus, a first-year pro.

It begs the question: Should Quinn & Co. keep six receivers on the active roster going into the team's Week 1 matchup vs. the Bears?

Vote and comment below.

