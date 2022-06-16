Predicting Lions' 2022 WR Depth Chart

AllLions projects who will be the Detroit Lions' six receivers to open up the 2022 season.

From now until the final cutdown day prior to the start of the season, the Detroit Lions will be in the process of fine-tuning their roster.

How many receivers will Detroit keep, and which ones?

Adding intrigue to this equation is the Lions’ 2022 first-round draft pick at receiver, Jameson Williams.

Thought to be a game-breaking, home-run hitter, there is a good chance Williams begins the season on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

This is where it starts to get interesting. Normally, teams do not move up in the draft to take offensive firepower that can’t contribute right away.

Let’s start by saying that Detroit decides to keep six receivers on their opening day roster, against the Philadelphia Eagles September 11.

However, the Lions currently have 11 receivers on the depth chart:

1.) Amon-Ra St. Brown

2.) DJ Chark

3.) Jameson Williams

4.) Josh Reynolds

5.) Quintez Cephus

6.) Kalif Raymond

7.) Trinity Benson

8.) Tom Kennedy

9.) Kalil Pimpleton

10.) Josh Johnson

11.) Corey Sutton

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Whoever the final six are, they better be able to do a better job of moving the chains in the upcoming season, than they did a season ago.

In 2021, Detroit ranked No. 18 in the league in passing yards (3,598). Factor in that two of the Lions’ top four receivers were a tight end (T.J. Hockenson) and a running back (D'Andre Swift), and it is quite clear Detroit needs to do better pushing the ball downfield.

In today’s pass-happy NFL, if an offense can’t push the ball downfield to its receivers and get vertical, it has no chance of winning consistently.

When looking at the 11 receivers listed, it could be easy to dismiss Cephus and Benson, but both have had a good spring.

It might be even easier to dismiss Kennedy and Pimpleton, but the potential of injuries in camp and preseason could also play a role.

I personally think Kennedy is underrated and could be a surprise with increased opportunities. In 2021, he caught six passes, on 10 targets, for 54 yards. He fits the mold of one of those scrappy slot receivers we see around the league.

As for Pimpleton and Johnson, I have Johnson making this squad as an undrafted free agent. Nicknamed “Sweet Feet”, Johnson showed a knack for being a playmaker on his college game film, and that is something this team desperately needs.

He will make some noise, and enough noise to make the team. There is always one to watch, and Johnson is the one this year.

Meanwhile, I don’t think Pimpleton makes it on the 53-man roster, but will have a chance to develop on the practice squad.

Here are the six receivers who I believe will make the Lions' season-opening roster.

1.) St. Brown

2.) Chark

3.) Reynolds

4.) Raymond

5.) Johnson

6.) Benson

This is the case with Williams, the most talented wideout on the roster, on the PUP list to start the season.

The spot Benson will secure will be in the place of Cephus.

The reason why?

Benson was brought in by the current regime, and Cephus was not. That’s how it works in the NFL.