AllLions: Jared Goff Selling California Home

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff selling his home in California for $7.5 million.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff could be in the market for a new home. 

According to the Los Angeles Times, Goff has listed his Hidden Hills home for $7.5 million. 

Goff was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 1 overall pick back in 2016. 

"The house, which Goff purchased in 2018, sits on 1.4 acres and includes a 4,300-square foot main house and 1,075-square foot guest home with a private driveway. Along with a custom pool and spa, the house features a barbecue center and newly built chipping pad with multiple putting greens," the Detroit Free Press reported. 

Here is a look at other Lions news that made its way to the internet this week. 

  • Jeff Risdon of USA Today's LionsWire explores what the Lions are getting in new tight end Devin Funchess. 
  • Justin Rogers of the Detroit News posted his early 2022 53-man roster projection. 
  • Neal Ruhl and Jeff Iafrate of Woodward Sports share their thoughts on just how good the Detroit Lions Offensive Line could be in 2022.
  • Tim Twentyman of detroitlions.com reports on how the team is looking to make significant improvements in the red zone in 2022. 
  • Benjamin Raven of MLive.com writes on the team feeling good about the direction of the young defensive backfield. 

