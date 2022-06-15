AllLions: Jared Goff Selling California Home

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff selling his home in California for $7.5 million.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff could be in the market for a new home.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Goff has listed his Hidden Hills home for $7.5 million.

Goff was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 1 overall pick back in 2016.

"The house, which Goff purchased in 2018, sits on 1.4 acres and includes a 4,300-square foot main house and 1,075-square foot guest home with a private driveway. Along with a custom pool and spa, the house features a barbecue center and newly built chipping pad with multiple putting greens," the Detroit Free Press reported.

