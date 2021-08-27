Predicting Which Detroit Lions' Roster Position Is Safe

List of 42 players who are likely to make the Detroit Lions 53-man roster in 2021.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes that he is aware of 80% of the players who will comprise the 53-man roster to start the 2021 NFL season.

"I think receiver is really interesting right now. I think the receiver position within itself, for those spots, is very much in play right now. I have a pretty good feel myself of most of the guys. There’s still a few here and there. I would say probably 80% of the roster, of the 53, we have an idea about," Campbell explained. "But there’s still a lot at play at different positions, receiver being one of them.”

Here’s who I believe are the 42 players who are safe heading into the preseason finale from Ford Field.

Quarterback (3)

Jared Goff

Tim Boyle

David Blough

Running back (3)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Jason Cabinda (Fullback)

Wide receiver (4)

Tyrell Williams

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

Tight end (2)

T.J. Hockenson

Darren Fells

Offensive line (6)

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Jonah Jackson

Taylor Decker

Tyrell Crosby

Defensive line (4)

Michael Brockers

Alim McNeill

Levi Onwuzurike

Nick Williams

EDGE (4)

Trey Flowers

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant

Linebackers (3)

Jamie Collins

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Cornerback (6)

Jeff Okudah

Amani Oruwariye

Mike Ford

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Nickell Robey-Coleman

A.J. Parker

Safety (4)

Tracy Walker

Dean Marlowe

Will Harris

CJ Moore

Specialists (3)

Randy Bullock (K)

Jack Fox (P)

Scott Daly (LS)

