Predicting Which Detroit Lions' Roster Position Is Safe
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes that he is aware of 80% of the players who will comprise the 53-man roster to start the 2021 NFL season.
"I think receiver is really interesting right now. I think the receiver position within itself, for those spots, is very much in play right now. I have a pretty good feel myself of most of the guys. There’s still a few here and there. I would say probably 80% of the roster, of the 53, we have an idea about," Campbell explained. "But there’s still a lot at play at different positions, receiver being one of them.”
Here’s who I believe are the 42 players who are safe heading into the preseason finale from Ford Field.
Quarterback (3)
- Jared Goff
- Tim Boyle
- David Blough
Running back (3)
- D’Andre Swift
- Jamaal Williams
- Jason Cabinda (Fullback)
Wide receiver (4)
- Tyrell Williams
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Kalif Raymond
- Quintez Cephus
Tight end (2)
- T.J. Hockenson
- Darren Fells
Offensive line (6)
- Frank Ragnow
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Penei Sewell
- Jonah Jackson
- Taylor Decker
- Tyrell Crosby
Defensive line (4)
Recommended Lions Articles
5 Players to Watch in Lions' Third Preseason Game
Five Detroit Lions players to watch out for in the team's third 2021 preseason game.
How to Watch Lions vs. Colts: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions' third preseason game.
8 Positive Takeaways from Detroit Lions Training Camp
Detroit Lions have concluded training camp and will begin preparations for the 2021 season after their preseason finale against the Colts.
- Michael Brockers
- Alim McNeill
- Levi Onwuzurike
- Nick Williams
EDGE (4)
- Trey Flowers
- Romeo Okwara
- Julian Okwara
- Austin Bryant
Linebackers (3)
- Jamie Collins
- Alex Anzalone
- Derrick Barnes
Cornerback (6)
- Jeff Okudah
- Amani Oruwariye
- Mike Ford
- Ifeatu Melifonwu
- Nickell Robey-Coleman
- A.J. Parker
Safety (4)
- Tracy Walker
- Dean Marlowe
- Will Harris
- CJ Moore
Specialists (3)
- Randy Bullock (K)
- Jack Fox (P)
- Scott Daly (LS)
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more