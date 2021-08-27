August 27, 2021
Publish date:

Predicting Which Detroit Lions' Roster Position Is Safe

List of 42 players who are likely to make the Detroit Lions 53-man roster in 2021.
Author:

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes that he is aware of 80% of the players who will comprise the 53-man roster to start the 2021 NFL season.

"I think receiver is really interesting right now. I think the receiver position within itself, for those spots, is very much in play right now. I have a pretty good feel myself of most of the guys. There’s still a few here and there. I would say probably 80% of the roster, of the 53, we have an idea about," Campbell explained. "But there’s still a lot at play at different positions, receiver being one of them.”

Here’s who I believe are the 42 players who are safe heading into the preseason finale from Ford Field.

Quarterback (3)

  • Jared Goff
  • Tim Boyle
  • David Blough

Running back (3)

  • D’Andre Swift
  • Jamaal Williams
  • Jason Cabinda (Fullback)

Wide receiver (4)

  • Tyrell Williams
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • Kalif Raymond
  • Quintez Cephus

Tight end (2)

  • T.J. Hockenson
  • Darren Fells

Offensive line (6)

  • Frank Ragnow
  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai
  • Penei Sewell
  • Jonah Jackson
  • Taylor Decker
  • Tyrell Crosby

Defensive line (4)

  • Michael Brockers
  • Alim McNeill
  • Levi Onwuzurike
  • Nick Williams

EDGE (4)

  • Trey Flowers
  • Romeo Okwara
  • Julian Okwara
  • Austin Bryant

Linebackers (3)

  • Jamie Collins
  • Alex Anzalone
  • Derrick Barnes

Cornerback (6)

  • Jeff Okudah
  • Amani Oruwariye
  • Mike Ford
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu
  • Nickell Robey-Coleman
  • A.J. Parker

Safety (4)

  • Tracy Walker
  • Dean Marlowe
  • Will Harris
  • CJ Moore

Specialists (3)

  • Randy Bullock (K)
  • Jack Fox (P)
  • Scott Daly (LS)

